RAL which operated the ski fields until it was put into administration in October 2022 had concession agreements for Whakapapa and Tūroa. Photo / NZME

Ruapehu hapū have warned the Government against selling control of the maunga’s ski fields to new operators without consulting relevant iwi and hapū, a Newsroom report says.

Representatives of the Ruapehu/Whanganui hapū grouping Patutokotoko have reportedly written demanding government officials consult with iwi and hapū before signing off on new operators for the Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields on June 20.

“In the event this does not occur we are placing the Crown on notice that we will seek redress in the appropriate forum,” Patutokotoko’s representative’s Hayden Turoa, Kura Wanikau Turoa and Novena McGuckin wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins supplied to Newsroom.

“We request your urgent reconsideration of any determination regarding the future of ski fields on our maunga until you have fully and properly engaged with relevant iwi and hapū.”

Now Patutokotoko is concerned the Conservation Minister is about to rubber-stamp concessions for new ski field operators.

“There are a number of requirements associated with the transfer or assignment of a concession right in respect of Māori rights and interests,” Patutokotoko’s letter says.

“In our opinion, it would be presumptive and prejudicial for the Crown to make a determination on ownership of the ski fields located on our maunga with so many critical matters not having been addressed by government agencies.

“It is clear to us that in order for the Crown to have entered commercial arrangements with private corporate interests to offer ski fields on our maunga, the terms of that arrangement will be relatively detailed.

“Clearly, that same level of assessment and engagement has not occurred with tangata whenua, as is required by law.”