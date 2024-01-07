NZ First leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, National Party leader and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Act leader David Seymour. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

There is an outbreak apparent among the tangata Tiriti commentariat which is wistfully looking for the “NNP”.

This mythical beast is something reassuring which they conjure up in their imaginations to comfort them that even though there is evidence of social distress and division all around us, the NNP (New National Party) is really there to look after them and thus all will be well.

Some like to summon up the NNP by incantations about healing divisions and working together in the common cause in the belief that the NNP will emerge from the warm glow this will create among us. Others like to rely on the eventual intervention of a more activist NNP that will take on the more challenging aspects of the right, mollifying them, while simultaneously reaching out to others who they see as a misguided but well-meaning left who will respond positively to the “NNP”.

We see other versions of the same line of wishful thinking among those who think that a stronger representation of tangata whenua in politics and society would be nice if only this did not manifest in too much sovereignty and assertiveness. Something like a brew of tea which is not too strong and has plenty of milk and sugar added.

Or the equally common “teal” or “blue-green” impulse which favours native trees and clean water if only they can be (surely!) delivered by the private sector in due course and do not need to be tainted by the realisation that something about the economic system they benefit from may have caused the problems and may even be associated with the social distress around them.

The social distress which is important but should not distract real “greens” from repairing the trees and water which unfortunately, like the poor, have to be trampled on on the way to future nice things.

The NNP could do all these things, these commentators imagine, and quite possibly will. Unfortunately for them the NNP does not really exist. It is just the RNP (Real National Party) in drag.

After all, the RNP is actually responsible for the agents to the right of them. They deliberately made electoral accommodations, from nods and winks to actual vote shifting to assist their growth. And there is a remarkable cross over between their various funding sources and other support.

The RNP is quite good and experienced at dressing in drag. It can and does change its look to match the surroundings. It can look convincing. Sometimes it can even seem indistinguishable from the “NLP”when the “NLP” itself tries to look like the “NNP”.

But it’s essential nature does not change.

With or without its minor support players the RNP is still devoted to a smaller government influence in economy and society and environment. It supports the structures of privilege which maintain elites in power. It seeks to weaken collective social organisation which challenges those structures.

There is a strong blue line which runs from Holland to Luxon and it has not changed colour along the way no matter how it is dressed up.

My Grandma used to put a “blue” substance in the wash to make white clothes come out whiter. It worked for her and its worked pretty well for the “RNP”. No one in its leadership seriously entertains the idea that it should change. Why should observers do so?

Rob Campbell has his say on the National Party. Photo / Michael Craig

If anyone really wants to understand and react effectively to what the “Real” National Party is about they must look at what they are saying and doing and who is backing what they are saying and doing. They should not be the type of consumer that believes the advertising of the soap powder but rather the trusts the experience of using it. Not much use “washing whiter” (which it might even do) if in the process it wrecks your clothing.

The “Nice” versions are just advertising or wrapping paper. I’m not sure if those who write in hope of the NNP coming along and being more substantive and reliable on are genuine or not. Mostly I think it is just wistful hope that their lives and privilege will not be disturbed by change.

They are wrong.

Rob Campbell is a professional director and investor. He is chancellor at AUT, chairman of Ara Ake, chairman of NZ Rural Land, and an adviser for Dave Letele’s BBM charity. He is also the former chairman of Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand).



