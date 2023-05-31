Rotorua teenager Nikau Grace. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua teenager Nikau Grace says she has been overwhelmed by the massive support she received after sharing her waiata about her identity challenge of being a Māori wāhine.

Tōku Tuakiri - released last week - was written during an emotional time where Nikau said she was struggling to resolve her Māori identity challenge and not to denigrate her European ancestry.

“I wrote the song based on my experiences,” the 15-year-old, who has Te Arawa, Ngati Tūwharetoa and Te Whānau Ā Apanui, whakapapa, said.

“It was what was important to me as a 15-year-old. It was reassurance to myself.”

Tōku Tuakiri was released last as one of the Waiata Anthems New Zealand Music Month drop.

Nikau says her waiata was written during an emotional time in her life, and was written from the heart.

“I was really confused about who I was because people kept telling me I’m not who I am, I’m not Māori because I don’t look it. I’d say [the song] got me through a lot of hard times when I really didn’t know who I am and it’s just my way of telling myself I am who I am and no one else can change that or tell me differently.”

Nikau Grace. Photo / Supplied

Nikau’s story went viral on the Herald and through our social media platforms. Thousands of people came out in support of her dilemma and how she was brave to voice it in a song.

“A lot of people have shared with me how they can relate to the song, and they too are finding ways how they can connect themselves, and that is really beautiful.

“I am also getting random people texting thanks to me because it makes them feel good about my song, and that’s what makes it worth it.

“But I also know it upset some people.

“I got people messaging me saying I was only making out to be Māori to get money? Where’s the money in being Maori?”

Nikau said some of the feedback was not so positive, and some comments bordered on blatant racism.

“Some of the comments were from people saying I should acknowledge my English heritage.

“Just because I am acknowledging my Māori whakapapa is in no way minimising my English heritage.

“Ironically, since releasing the song I have been getting more people telling me like who I should be and who I am.

“There were also personal attacks, which did hurt from random people who don’t know me but acted like they did.

Nikau said she is fortunate to have a strong whānau base and also the mentorship of singers like Hollie Smith and soul singer Bella Kololo.

“I’m only 15, and don’t want to get ahead of myself.

“Hollie has taken me under her wing. She has been amazing with mentoring me and especially what has happened to me with my song, because Hollie has been through everything I am going through and knowing that she is there for me, has been great to me.

“Plus Bella is amazing and I’m so fortunate to have those two in my corner.”

Outside of music, Nikau is a typical 15-year-old.

“My life is quite busy, and I’m either doing something musically or I’m at school,” she said.

“But I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I also love sport.”

There’s no doubt this is not the last we will hear about Nikau Grace.



