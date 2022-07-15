The Paul Road subdivision developer's preferred name of Cabbage Tree Lane was not chosen as iwi had suggested Otumahi Lane. Photo / Supplied

The Paul Road subdivision developer's preferred name of Cabbage Tree Lane was not chosen as iwi had suggested Otumahi Lane. Photo / Supplied

LDR_STRAP

Whakatāne District Council is favouring Māori names for two new private rural roads ahead of names significant to the subdivisions' developers.

Five private roads in five new rural subdivisions in the Bay of Plenty need names approved by the council so titles can be issued on the sections and the developers can move forward with building consents.

The subdivisions off Paul Rd at Te Teko, McCracken Rd at Edgecumbe, State Highway 2 west of Matata, and two on Manawahe Rd will collectively provide more than 30 new lifestyle sections for the district.

The developers have proposed names for the roads. However, in two cases, council staff have approached the local iwi or hapū to also suggest a name. In both instances, staff have then recommended the name provided by iwi over the name preferred by the developer.

At a strategy and policy committee meeting last week, some councillors took issue with this, considering more respect should have been given to the names suggested by the developers.

The council's policy for naming a new road or private way, last reviewed in 2019, states that if a Māori name is recommended by the developer, then consultation with relevant iwi is required, to ensure the name is spelled and interpreted correctly and deemed appropriate.

Chief executive Steph O'Sullivan said the revised policy, which would come back to the council for adoption in the new term, would require consultation with iwi and hapū on all new road names.

"Increasingly, across New Zealand, that is becoming the norm. If you look across at other councils, there have been a number over the last few years that have made concerted efforts around their road naming policies."

The preferred name put forward by the developer for the Paul Rd subdivision is Cabbage Tree Lane, which holds family significance. At the request of council staff, the local hapū put forward the name Otumahi.

The preferred name by the developer of one of the roads off Manawahe Rd is the family name Hindrup Ridge Rd. The local iwi was consulted and suggested Iratumoana Rd.

Some councillors felt the developer's preferred name should be used for all the roads.

Councillors Lesley Immink and Wilson James both asked what the rationale was for not choosing the names preferred by the developers, particularly when the developers had stated that the name had a strong significance to their families.

"I would have thought that when the developer wanted Māori involvement, they would go to them themselves," Wilson said.

"For someone who is creating a road themselves, I would have thought their input would be of some significance as well, especially if the iwi hasn't really been involved in it."

O'Sullivan said, across New Zealand, many place names came about because of "individual moments in time or developments".

"What we've done is, we've lost a history and the ability to be able to tell stories, which cover much broader timeframes than a specific development. There's a traditional history of great military campaigners and landowners and a whole bunch of other people and place names that have actually meant that, over time, we have eroded the ability to tell the story of that place from the mana whenua perspective.

"Most developers are very happy to talk with local iwi and understand the sense of place," she said.

Immink said she agreed with that rationale, "but at the moment our policy doesn't say that".

"It does seem to be at the discretion of staff when they do and when they don't seek iwi input. It seems a little inconsistent."

Infrastructure general manager Bevan Gray said staff had attempted to get Māori names for all the roads. He said the developers had expressed no strong objections to the names suggested by iwi or hapū.

Councillor Alison Silcock said the names the developer put forward should be accepted.

"They're the ones who have fronted up with the cost of the development. They're also providing housing that we continually say we need in our district."

She objected to O'Sullivan's explanation that land should not be named after the settlers that farmed them or the wars they fought in.

"I wonder at the chief executive, to put down the landowners and military that they aren't important stories and history. A lot of rural land, the settlers used [their] names or the military battles they went to and that is a reminder of who was there and how they fit in."

She wondered why council staff were consulting with iwi when that had not yet been agreed to in the policy, and asked to know how much it was costing the council to consult with iwi.

Mayor Judy Turner said Māori names were put forward because they reflected the history of that land. She said that historically, while developers named roads, they later became council-managed roads.

"Asset management 101 will tell you that the cost of the build is a third of the cost of the life, so actually the district often puts a lot more money into those roads than the developer ever will. So, I do think it's appropriate that we are doing this.

"We identified some time ago, that we had disproportionately more English names for roads than we did Māori. Half the roads in this town seem to be named after publicans. I just think it's amazing that we're starting to right the wrong here and we're starting to establish something that reflects who we are as a community. With nearly 50 per cent of our population being iwi, it's about time the names reflected that."

Councillor Gerrard van Beek said even though they hadn't agreed to the new policy yet, it was an integral part of the policy that was in development.

"We are on this earth for quite a short amount of time, and there's a certain amount of arrogance if I was to go and put a lane down the middle of my farm and decide to call it Van Beek Lane. I am only a visitor on that land."

Councillors voted to accept the staff recommended names with Immink and Silcock voting against those that were not preferred by the developer.

The McCracken Rd developer had consulted with Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and given the name provided as their preferred name. It would be called Puti Kaewai Lane, after a kuia tupuna with large landholdings in the McCracken and Hydro Rds area in the early 1900s.

The other two roads did not have names provided by local hapū or iwi, so the developers' preferred names were recommended by council staff. The remaining road off Manawahe Road would be called Tarver Lane, and the road off SH2 at Pikowai would be Jefferis Lane.

Councillors were all in agreement with these names, except for Silcock who voted against the name Puti Kaewai Lane, despite the developer giving it as his preferred name.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air