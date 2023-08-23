Carlos Harris at the Waitakere District Court, charged with kidnapping on July 11. He has now been charged with four more kidnapping charges and unlawful possession of a firearm. Photo / Michael Craig

Carlos Harris at the Waitakere District Court, charged with kidnapping on July 11. He has now been charged with four more kidnapping charges and unlawful possession of a firearm. Photo / Michael Craig

Patched Nomad gang member Carlos Harris has been charged with another four counts of kidnapping and two others have been charged in relation to the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman who told police she was forced to dig her own grave before she managed to escape.

The Herald can reveal since the first appearance of Harris, 33, at Waitakere District Court on July 11, another four kidnapping charges have been laid against him. He also faces two charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon without lawful purpose.

Two associates have been charged with kidnapping the woman in June.

It is understood the two - a man and woman - have been granted interim name suppression.

“Police can confirm a 33-year-old man charged with kidnapping is facing further charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm,” a police spokesperson said.

“Two further arrests have also been made in relation to this case. A 32-year-old man and 32-year-old woman are also facing kidnapping charges.”

All three have appeared in Waitākere District Court and are due to reappear in the coming months.

“While our inquiries remain ongoing, as this matter is before the court, we are limited in further comment,” police said.

According the Waitakere Court documents, Harris is now facing five kidnapping with intent to cause him or her to be confined or imprisoned and two of carrying a weapon, namely an unmodified rifle without lawful purpose.

The Herald earlier revealed the woman was taken from a Birkenhead home on June 12 but was not reported missing until June 27.

“We believe she was then transported to an address in West Auckland where she has been subjected to numerous assaults, before being taken to Northland,” police said after she was located.

Police across the Waitematā and Northland districts had been trying to find her and several properties had been searched.

A whānau member, who the Herald agreed not to name, said the woman was “pretty beat up” and their focus was on making sure she was supported.

“She has been through some traumatic experiences and talked of having to dig a grave,” the whānau member said.

“Finding her alive was what mattered most. That is a big relief to us because we feared the worst and we didn’t want her to be another statistic.”



