One of master carver Hugh Tareha's last works installed at Hawke's Bay highway roundabout

Mana whenua together with contractors, project neighbours and Waka Kotahi staff at the unveiling and blessing on Wednesday. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Three pou whenua representing tipuna of Te Matau a Māui were unveiled at a roundabout on the Hawke's Bay expressway on Wednesday.

The blessing at the site at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pakowhai Road and Links Road (State Highway 50) marks the final piece of the roundabout project.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency project was completed in late 2018 and saw the construction of a new roundabout, alongside improvements such as road widening, undergrounding of services and the installation of a median wire rope barrier.

The pou whenua represent three ancestors of early Hawke's Bay: Rēnata Tama-ki-Hikurangi Kawepō, Pāora Kaiwhata and Tāreha Te Moananui.

The carvings were created by master carver Hugh Tareha, a descendent of Chief Tareha Te Moananui. Hugh Tareha sadly passed away shortly after completing the artworks.

Approximately 120 hours of work went into carving the artworks, which are located on the southwestern side of the roundabout and stand at approximately 8 metres tall. A limestone path and bollards have also been installed.

Waka Kotahi Central North Island's regional manager for infrastructure delivery, Rob Partridge, said it was a special way to close out the project.

"Coming together today is also a celebration of Waka Kotahi's partnership with mana whenua and our commitment to linking our works with the history, the stories and people of the Hawke's Bay region.

"It's been a real team effort, and I'd like to thank local iwi, our contractors and Waka Kotahi staff for making it happen."

New Napier councillor Chad Tareha, a descendant of Chief Tareha Te Moananui, led the blessing ceremony.

"It has been a long journey, and it's exciting to see the pou at their final place. So much hard work went into this project, and I would like to acknowledge everyone who was involved. It's such a special day."