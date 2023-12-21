NRL league star Corey Harawira-Naera keeps door open

Corey Harawira-Naera during a game between the Canberra Raiders and Sharks. Photo / Getty Images

By Kelvin McDonald of Whakaata Māori

Rugby league star Corey Harawira-Naera’s playing future looks to be in real doubt after Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart signalled the Kiwis and NRL forward’s on-field footballing career appears all but over. But Harawira-Naera isn’t ready to call time on his career just yet.

Stuart told Australia’s Wide World of Sports the 28-year-old - who suffered an on-field seizure against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in May in what is thought to have been a delayed reaction to a head knock - will be assessed in the new year, but the club is not optimistic.

“It is really sad for the kid,” Stuart said. “It’s a tragedy, actually.”

“The medical reports we are getting is that he is very unlikely to play again.”

Stuart said they are supporting Harawira-Naera and looking for a pathway for him after rugby.

“We would like to keep him in the game and in the club,” he said.

But Harawira-Naera hasn’t given up hope of resuming his sporting career.

He’s taken to social media to address concerns, Wide World of Sports said on Wednesday.

“Nothing confirmed yet whānau, more to come from my end,” Harawira-Naera posted on his Instagram story.

“Merry early Xmas to all, big love to those who have reached out.”



