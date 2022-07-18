Ricky Houghton was a tireless advocate for Māori and dreamed of the day when Māori children would be free to express themselves as Māori. Photo / Supplied

Tributes are flowing across Aotearoa for staunch Māori housing and community advocate and Far North leader Ricky Houghton, who died on Monday aged 62 surrounded by whānau in Auckland.

As chief executive of He Korowai Trust in Kaitaia, he saved more than 550 houses from mortgagee sales in the Far North, keeping more than 6400 people in their homes.

The trust has also turned the old Kaitaia hotel into emergency housing, will open a trades academy and provides several free social services.

Houghton, who was institutionalised from the age of 8-13, worked tirelessly for his community in improving the quality of life for whānau Māori.

Despite his handicapped start to life, Houghton led He Korowai Trust, which provided a range of services from emergency to transitional housing to a trades training academy for youth and restorative justice.

The trust also provided programmes for affordable home ownership, an early childhood centre, a social growth and economic innovation hub, and a safe home for men as an alternative to prison.

Houghton was a staunch and passionate advocate for communities and a leader who sought and gained effective solutions for whānau.

He won the 2018 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero Award in recognition of his dedication to improving the quality of life for whānau in the Far North.

His work spans years and he managed to save more than 550 homes from mortgagee sales, keeping more than 6000 people housed.

He oversaw services in justice and development to more than 800 whānau.

He also created housing programme Whare Ora, which helped shelter the homeless and used kaupapa Māori to aid development.

He is survived by his wife and their children and many mokopuna.

E te rangatira, moe mai rā.