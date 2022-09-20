Peter Nicholas, Steve Gray, and Robert Hill distribute food to people and organisations in need across Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Peter Nicholas, Steve Gray, and Robert Hill distribute food to people and organisations in need across Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland's first Zero Food Waste Challenge started on Monday as part of a nationwide effort to inspire Kiwis to minimise their food waste at home.

Founder of the Zero Food Waste Challenge, Veronica Shale, said the aim is to not only learn to tackle food waste, but "raise the profile" of over 32 food rescue hubs across Aotearoa, the northernmost being 155 Food Rescue Northland.

The only organisation of its kind in Te Tai Tokerau - run by 155 Whare Āwhina Community Houses - it collects surplus food from growers and retailers across the area and gives it to the groups that need it most, including food banks, schools, marae, and churches.

The four-strong team are the mahi behind the rescue of over 60 tonnes of food.

The mission for Food Rescue Northland is "zero hunger and zero waste in Tai Tokerau", Northland Food Rescue manager Peter Nicholas said.

Nicholas has been in the role for five years, and wants to see "food for all, at all times."

He said Food Rescue Northland is proud to be part "of a really exciting initiative" which delivers clear messages and tips about reducing food waste.

"It's just really taken it to the national level," he said. "It's different to what we do in community organisations - this is to the country."

Approximately $3.1 billion worth of food is wasted annually in New Zealand, costing each household about $1,520.

The average family throws out the equivalent of three entire shopping trolleys of food each year.

Nicholas believes food waste is "an inevitability of the system", and said until it changes, the work the Food Rescue Team do will continue.

"We just take food and give it to people, but we would hope that what we do inspires households to think about their own waste."

The seven-day challenge will include tips on upcycling, preserving, pickling, and composting, and aim to 'empower' participants to be 'part of the collective', said founder Veronica Shale.

"I saw there's a gap in New Zealand to bring everyone together to tackle food waste in an empowering and positive way."

According to Shale, just one kilogram of food in landfill emits the same carbon as that of 25,000 500ml plastic bottles, a fact that she hopes will help people realise just what sort of damage food waste can do.

"Ultimately, this is about helping your planet and pocket," she said. "The awareness around plastic is amazing, but we've got to apply that to this rockstar food source."

A third of the world's food is not eaten and contributes 10 percent of carbon emissions, she said.

"I can't do much in this world, but I can definitely bring people together," Shale said. "And if we all do it, [even] imperfectly, we can make a difference."

Those not participating can still sign up to receive a pocket guide to combating food waste and can follow the challenge on social media.

Registrations for the Zero Food Waste Challenge have now closed - however, both Shale and Nicholas are encouraging those interested to do what they can at home.

"Food waste is just lack of imagination," laughs Shale. "Our grandmothers got it all right, so we're inviting all New Zealanders to follow the challenge on social media and try it out. It's all common sense that's been lost - we just need reminding."

Shale encourages people in Tai Tokerau to pitch in to the Northland Food Rescue.

On a commercial scale, Nicholas encourages suppliers with excess food to use their organisation.

"We've got the transport, we've got the warehouse, we're all set up. We're reliable, flexible, and we can meet your needs."

The Zero Food Waste Challenge ends Sunday.