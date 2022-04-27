Sheridan Waitai, Ngāti Kuri Trust Board executive director. Photo / Supplied

Far North iwi Ngāti Kuri will hold a #HīkoiTo100 Music Festival to celebrate their successful Covid-19 vaccination drive and to support local and national artists and businesses.

Ngāti Kuri Trust Board executive director Sheridan Waita said the region needed something to celebrate.

"The festival celebrates our transition to more freedom alongside our iwi and community.

"It is in recognition of the increased vaccination rates throughout Te Tai Tokerau and the motu - and of our people working hard to live by the principles of the well-known #HīkoiTo100 phrase: Hei tupuna rangatira koe - be a good ancestor."

More than 3000 people are expected to attend the #HīkoiTo100 Music Festival, which will be held at the Awanui RFC & Sports Complex on Saturday, May 21.

The iwi is excited to support the performing artists as this coincides with NZ Music Month. Waitai said this was an important kaupapa as musicians would be feeling the hardship of Covid-19.

"This is the first live concert in a long time. It's great for all these artists to be able to come together with the local community. This festival is, at its heart, an acknowledgment and celebration of the hard mahi that has gone into strengthening community resilience. That's something to be proud of."

Headline acts include Tomorrow People, 1814, Ladi 6, Che-Fu and Savage with 1979 Management lead Andy Murnane saying that the artists are excited to be performing live.

Te Aranga Savage (Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngāi Tūhoe me Ngāti Awa), lead singer of Wellington Reggae band Tomorrow People, says that lockdown has been tough but performing live again has lifted her spirits.

"We're just really keen to get out there and entertain everybody again and I know everybody else will be stoked to see some live performances and live music."

Papa's Pack and other local bands will also perform.

Ngāti Kuri is still encouraging whānau who have not already to get their boosters.