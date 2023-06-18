Neuroscientist delves into the minds of our tamariki for a better understanding for parents

Digital image of a human brain. Photo / NZME

Neuroscience educator and child councillor Nathan Wallis tackles the challenges facing parents today with a unique and Māori tikanga approach.

Through understanding what’s happening in your child’s brain, Wallis equips parents and caregivers with practical commonsense advice.

Kids Don’t Come with a Manual delivers real life examples, logical and realistic tikanga based strategies and innovative behaviour modification tools that help parents work with their, child, not against them.

Wallis is joined by his Aunty Hinewirangi, who gives her whakaaro thoughts and knowledge from a tikanga maori perspective.

Each week Wallis and Aunty listen to a whānau who have reached out for help. After having a korero with Aunty Hinewirangi, Wallis heads off to meet the whanau.

He has a chat with the whānau to get a fuller picture of the issue, and how he can best support them.

Educator and child councillor Nathan Wallis. Photo / Supplied

Once Wallis has come up with a game plan, he brings people together for a hui to get everyone on the same page.

Episode 1 features Tammy, a teacher and solo mum who is raising two boys and co-parents with her ex-partner Lewy, and their stepmum Jade.

Kids Don't Come with a Manual. Photo / Whakaata Māori

The trio have a good relationship, but Tammy wonders if her son Takoha is missing out on having a constant father figure and wonders if his sometimes disruptive behaviour comes from this.

She’s also concerned about how to get consistency with responding to Takoha’s behaviour across his two homes.

“As a solo mum my biggest angst is that, that male role model possibly isn’t around as much as other children have it, and so if I see him flipping into this aggressive nature, I thought well maybe being around a man would be what he needed to role model better behaviour?,” Nancy said

Kids Don’t Come with a Manual. Watch the full episode on Māori+, Mondays 7.30pm.