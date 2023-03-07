National senior Māori MP Shane Reti. Photo / Bevan Conley

National’s senior Māori spokesman Dr Shane Reti says the FamilyBoost package unveiled by leader Chris Luxon will be a benefit for Māori already struggling with the cost of living.

If elected in October, National will introduce FamilyBoost – a childcare tax rebate of up to $75 per week on the costs of childcare.

It estimates more than 130,000 lower and middle-income families could keep up to $3900 more of what they earn every year.

Families earning up to $180,000 will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their early childhood education expenses, up to a maximum of $75 per week paid directly into their bank account every fortnight.

Luxon said: “Labour has failed to present a plan for the economy. FamilyBoost will provide relief for young families by letting them keep more of what they earn.”

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ says unless steps are taken to address the structure of early childhood education, it will just add to the $2.3 billion a year in taxpayer subsidies already going to the for-profit-providers.

Reti says FamilyBoost is the shot in the arm Māori and - all New Zealanders struggling with the sky rocketing cost of living - need.

“Maori audiences are going to struggle the most to meet the cost of living, and then to meet early childhood responsibilities, co-pays etc, so I think that is definitely the key benefit for Maori families struggling with the cost of living,” Reti told Waatea News.Com.

Reti says the cost of living and crime are the two areas of greatest concern for voters going in to the election.