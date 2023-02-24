Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we ask locals to describe how they would spend an ideal weekend in the region. This week we hear from Jess Shaw, the chairwoman of the Whanganui Toy Library.

We have a busy week with the kids, so it’s a no-brainer we try and chill on our weekends as best we can. I guess an advantage to working in the toy library means we can go in every weekend and choose some new toys although they end up getting distracted in there for hours anyway.

In the evening as a family we usually take our two huskies down to South Beach, it’s much less busy there and easy for the kids to run around.

On Saturdays, my two sons Alfie, 7, and Vincent, 13, go to Saturday T-Ball which gets them running.

The kids like playing outside on the trampoline too.

Hubby’s usually at work.

Sometimes we go out for coffee, we try most cafes around the city. There’s no preferred cafe we go to so we spread the love.

The boys also attend Kyokushin Karate, which they’ve just started doing.

- As told to Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

— This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air