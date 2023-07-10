Moerewa part-time GP service shines spotlight on national health workforce shortage

Moerewa, like many rural towns, is suffering from a lack of GP services. Photo / NZME

Moerewa, like many rural towns, is suffering from a lack of GP services. Photo / NZME

A chronic shortage of doctors and nurses in New Zealand is being felt on the ground in the regions, with services at a key medical centre in Northland potentially being affected a few days a week.

The Ngāti Hine Health Trust, which runs the Moerewa Medical Centre, will reduce GP services for two days a week due to a lack of qualified staff in the region.

According to reports from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand, more than 5000 doctors and 13,000 nurses will be needed in the next 10 years and, in tiny communities like Moerewa in Northland and rural areas, that’s causing angst.

A local leader in Moerewa, Roddy Pihema, says any changes to health services will hit those in rural areas.

“The most important thing about rural services is exactly that. Those of us that live rurally are miles away from proper healthcare.”

Rumours of moves by the health trust to shut down all services in Moerewa and relocate to Kawakawa were discussed at a town meeting held last week. Ngāti Hine Health Services chief executive Geoff Milner attended the meeting and was unequivocal that services, although reduced, would remain.

“If it hasn’t got through to everybody, Ngāti Hine Health Trust is not closing the Moerewa Medical Service.”

Milner did say the issue of healthcare workers would have some impact but that was an issue nationwide.

“New Zealand is short of thousands of general practitioners. They don’t exist, they are not making them.”

Dr Graeme Fenton has run the Moerewa Medical Centre for more than 50 years and recently sold his practice to the Ngāti Hine Health Trust. He says changes will need to be made at rural medical centres because of the shortages.

One of Northland's longest-serving GPs, Dr Graeme Fenton from Moerewa Medical Services. Photo / Peter de Graaf

“At the moment we have, I believe, enough doctors to provide a doctor, a receptionist and a nurse Monday, Wednesday and Fridays in Moerewa and a practice nurse on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

There are 8000 vacant positions throughout the country and, if no action is taken, that number will increase to 25,000 by 2032.