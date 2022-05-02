Māori Women's League farewells outgoing president

Prue Kapua (left) and Dr Hope Tupara. Photo / Supplied

By Stefan Dimitrof of Maori Television

The Māori Women's Welfare League, which recently celebrated 70 years, has a new president, elected over the weekend at the league's national huiātau in Ōtautahi.

The outgoing president Prue Kapua (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Kahungunu) is stepping down after eight years and is being replaced by Dr Hope Tupara (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata, Ngāi te Rangi, Ngā Pōtiki a Tamapahore, Ngāpuhi) and vice president Hidia Hape (Ngai Tūhoe, Te Whakatōhea).

Kapua said the newly elected officers were bringing major experience to the roles, with "enormous skills and enormous vision" for the league and its future endeavours.

Kapua should have served only six years in total but the pandemic delayed the three-yearly election.

"I have stood in this position for a long time. It is important to have the refreshing of the leadership of the league and that you have new faces sitting around the table," she said.

Kapua says some of the highlights of her position were achieving "greater visibility" and having higher engagement with government agencies such as the Police and Oranga Tamariki.

"We have Ecosoc status, meaning that we have the ability to go to any UN forum, so we can put forward the issues for wahine Māori."

Kapua said one of the challenges the league faces, especially the role that she served in, was "ensuring that our voices as wahine Māori are heard".

"We've been around for 70 years and it's still a bit of a challenge as people try to bypass us, and it's something we have to be vigilant about."