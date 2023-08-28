Māori ward councillor Nikau Wi Neera labels Act policies ‘apartheid’

Wellington City Council Māori ward councillor Nikau Wi Neera.

Act Party policies to address Māori inequity are equivalent to apartheid. That’s the view of Wellington City Council Māori ward councillor Nikau Wi Neera.

Act is promising to remove Māori seats from the Local Government Act if it becomes part of the next government.

“We’ll be repealing the part that allows there to be different wards based on race and background,” Act leader David Seymour says.

But Wi Neera says: “The representation guaranteed to Māori under the Treaty of Waitangi being expressed at all levels of government, so from central all the way down to local councils, is a cornerstone of our society.”

Act Party leader David Seymour with candidate Parmjeet Parmar at the Jyotis Dairy in Mt Albert, the scene of a violent aggravated robbery recently, to announce a retail crime policy. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Last week the Act leader told Te Ao Mārama that race-based policies were repugnant.

“Democracy is about each person having the same currency and value,” Seymour said.

But Wii Neera says the issue is not about race.

“What it is, is the Act Party has decided to come out and oppose the weakest manifestation of the constitutional framework that has underpinned this country.”

Labour Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says National, Act and NZ First are focused on dividing New Zealand.

Crucial for matawaka to have a voice

In his “Working with Others” announcement, the Prime Minister assured New Zealanders that he’s in it for all.

“Whether you’re Māori, Pasifika, Pākeha, gay, straight, born here, migrated here, a man, a woman, trans, young, old or different in your own way, I’m in it for you, Hipkins said.

Seymour said that was “actually anti-democratic and that’s anti-human”.

Wi Neera insists Māori need an independent voice at the decision-making table.

Even with councils that have representatives from mana whenua on the council, there still needs to be a voice for matawaka, for Māori who might have come out of the area, especially in urban centres like Wellington, “where most of our Māori population are not mana whenua”, he says.

“And so having a voice that can balance those interests of mana whenua, of the local authority, and of Māori who have come from all across the motu to the city, is just crucial.”

A 2022 mayoral candidate survey showed a majority of those canvassed believed Māori wards were a good idea.