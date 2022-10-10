Wāhine Māori are taking self defence to the next level. Photo / Supplied

Wāhine Māori are taking self defence to the next level. Photo / Supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Wāhine Māori are choosing a te ao Māori approach to change the shape of existing self-defence modules in Aotearoa.

For the first time, a series self defence wānanga immersed in te reo Māori will be held across the Far North. It started last weekend at Waimanoni Marae in Awanui, Northland.

Kia Haumaru, formerly known as New Zealand Women's Self Defence Network, is holding the wānanga free of charge and is embracing a kaupapa Māori approach in creating what they say are personal safety courses.

Guiding the wānanga is a māmā, a nana of Ngāti Kurī and Te Aupōuri, Tinamaree Kaipara, better affectionately known as Whaea T.

Whaea T says the previous 40-year structure within NZWSDN was need of updating and the name change was an important step in extending outside of the norm that taught young women and girls just to kick and punch.

"It is very western, very mainstream, and very hard on our ears and eyes. Physical routines that teach us to punch the nose, throat, guts and nuts," Whaea T said.

"We were teaching our young girls to run around and say 'Nuts'! That doesn't sit right with me."

Whaea T lives at Lake Rotomā in Rotorua and returned home to the north to completely rejig the entire system of Kia Haumaru, so that it better reflects the values of the name and the essence of women and girls.

Taking a te ao approach to self defence. Photo / Supplied

"Ko te mana, te mauri, te tapu o te ira wahine e haere ake nei. My worth, my way, my safe."

Sixty wāhine were involved in the wānanga last weekend and Whaea T says many come for healing purposes and to learn teachings from her ancestors.

"Taking it back to the fundamental lessons of our old people - love is paramount, love for oneself is number one."

She says instead of the physical combat style of defence, she steers their journey backwards, first reconnecting to whenua, wai, Ranginui and Papatuānuku.

"The first port of call is to hold, hold yourself and be like your maunga. The second is to return to your waters and find your fluidity again."

"Your fluidity is your truth," Whaea T said.

She believes in stopping the cycle of intergenerational trauma and committing to changing the narrative of acceptance of being hurt.

"No more. We know the stories of our ancestral women who've been told as victims and hurt beings, we're not promulgating what was acceptable to be hurt at all ages any more."

The personal safety wānanga is funded by Foundation North and monthly courses will run through to 2023.

Kia Haumaru will be in Matapōuri next month, Hokianga in December, Waimirirangi in January, Matauri Bay in February and a final venue to be confirmed for the sixth wānanga.

Kia Haumaru is free and lunch and dinner are provided at the one day wānanga.

Whaea T hopes Kia Haumaru will eventually be accessible across Aotearoa. "If all goes well, we'll then go on to Murihiku and take it nationally. It'll go out to all Māori communities.

"Kei te huri atu tērā ao. Times are changing and they're turning towards Kia Haumaru. Taking care of mind, spirit, soul, and skin. That is our legacy from here on."