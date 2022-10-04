Lung Foundation New Zealand. Image / Supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Lung Foundation New Zealand CEO Philip Hope is urging Māori to take up the new cancer drug now being funded by Pharmac.

Lung cancer is the largest cause of cancer deaths in New Zealand, with over 1,600 deaths per year.

Pharmac is funding a new immunotherapy medicine, called durvalumab (imfinzi), for those with New Zealand's deadliest cancer.

It's the first medicine of its kind funded for lung cancer and will be available for anyone to access.

Hope says this is a massive step forward in the fight against cancer.

He said Māori must take up the challenge, as they are more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer at a younger age and the rate of lung cancer incidence for Maori is three times that of non-Maori. There is also evidence that Pasifika populations also have a higher incidence of lung cancer.

Hope said there were a number of reasons why Māori present earlier - which is why Māori should be screened for all cancers 10 years before non-Māori.

"There are a number of reasons, and it is not just smoking history," Hope said.

Lung Cancer Foundation New Zealand CEO Phillip Hope. Photo / Supplied

"Smoking rates and the history of active tobacco exposure have been significantly higher for Māori, although these rates have been reducing in recent years. However, smoking history alone does not explain the high incidence of lung cancer in Māori, because there is a higher incidence of lung cancer in Māori [who] don't smoke and do not have a smoking history."

Hope said research suggests the incidence of lung cancer and chronic lung conditions in Māori could be genetic.

"Several lines of lines of evidence suggest lung cancer and other chronic lung conditions are genetically determined, thereby ethnically related, and this goes some way to explaining why Māori have a susceptibility [to] lung cancer that is not caused by environmental and behavioural exposures," Hope told the Herald.

"We must also acknowledge that many Māori (not all) have also been impacted by multiple disadvantages; for example, overcrowded living conditions, limited access to primary healthcare, etc.

"We are seeing the impact of this by the fact that 45 per cent of lung cancer patients are diagnosed at A&E - the majority of which are advanced and at stage four."

Earlier screening would go someway to addressing that in balance.

"Lung cancer registrations and mortality rates are four times higher in Māori women and nearly three times higher in Māori men," Hope said.

So, should Māori be screened for all cancers earlier than pākehā, as they present later but could be helped earlier?

"Yes, Māori must be screened as a matter of priority.

"Lung Foundation New Zealand has advocated for a lung cancer screening programme for some years.

The difference between Australian government-funded drugs and New Zealand government-funded cancer drugs. Image / Supplied

"We need to take a screening programme that is focused on high-needs Māori communities to address the equity gap.

"We must be careful to not to stigmatise, because this will compromise the success of a screening programme - hence, the programme would not be called lung cancer screening, but rather lung health check."

Hope said it would be up to whānau to encourage our tane and wāhine to screen earlier for lung cancer.

"We also need to improve health literacy for the whole family: 'Dad, please go and investigate your unexplained cough.'"

Hope said health professionals must also be watchful for symptoms.

"GPs, and pharmacists, too, must have a much higher index of suspicion of lung cancer and investigate symptoms without delay," he said.

Knowing that 45 per cent of lung cancer patients are diagnosed at A&E tells us there are big gaps between primary health and secondary health, and our health system is failing in this important area of timely healthcare.

"We all share responsibility."

Unfortunately, while Infensey is now being Pharmac funded, New Zealand is well behind Australian cancer care.

"We fund less than a third of the lung cancer treatments (immunotherapies and targeted therapies) that are readily available in Australia," Hope said.

"What a paradox we live in; Māori have the Treaty here in NZ, yet Māori are better to live in Australia if diagnosed with lung cancer.

"We have also seen many instances whereby foreigners who have shifted to live and work in New Zealand, bringing important skills to our country, have returned home soon after being diagnosed with lung cancer when they realise just how far behind the developed world we are regarding access to standard of care treatments for lung cancer."