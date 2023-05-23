Minister of Broadcasting Willie Jackson. Photo / NZME

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says Māori radio and television are Treaty obligations, so they won’t be measured by audience share.

Jackson and his Labour Māori caucus colleagues are on a budget roadshow outlining Budget 2023 and what it means for Māori.

At a hui at Ngā Whare Waatea, Mangere, Jackson outlined the $51 million marked for Māori broadcasting over the next two years.

He said that will allow Māori to tell more Māori stories, because they matter.

While some of the money is earmarked for new media and digital transformation, the putea will continue to support existing platforms.

“There’s an obligation and that was what the Te Reo Maori Claim was all about and it was ruled by the Privy Council our language had be met through broadcasting. That’s why iwi radio was established, that’s why TV was established. I don’t buy the arguments no one’s listening or no one’s watching. We deserve the opportunity,” Jackson told Waatea News.Com.

“By sharing local stories and innovative Māori content with audiences, across a range of platforms, we will support te reo Māori revitalisation and the enhancement of our national identity.

“It’s important to have quality te reo Māori content available to all New Zealanders for everyone’s benefit.”

Jackson said Māori media plays a vital role in normalising and revitalising te reo Māori and helps work towards having one million New Zealanders speak basic te reo Māori by 2040 - an important goal under the Maihi Karauna (the Government’s Māori Language Strategy).

The $51 million Budget 2023 investment will also support the sector to further develop its workforce capability in an industry where Māori have been underrepresented.

This investment will strengthen the Māori media sector by providing significant further resources directly to Whakaata Māori, iwi radio, and Te Māngai Pāho.

“Positioning Māori media and mainstream public media to work more closely together, will ensure the diverse realities of Māori are reflected across a range of platforms.”

Funding will support:

· $20 million for media content that reflects Māori language and culture, and $10 million for content that reflects Māori stories and perspectives for receptive audiences.

· $12 million over two years is also provided for a continuation of iwi media collaboration initiatives and to meet iwi media transmission costs.

· A further $9 million will go towards growing the capacity and capability of the Māori workforce in both te reo Māori and technical and vocational skills so that it is ready to deliver on the wider aspirations of the Māori media programme.