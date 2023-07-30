Māori Health Authority Te Aka Whai Ora given refresh before election

Ben Dalton, Kim Ngarimu and Helmut Modlik are three new appointments on Te Aka Whai Ora. Photo / WaateaNews.com

The board of the Māori Health Authority Te Aka Whai Ora has been given an early refresh with the appointment of three new board members.

Former Te Puni Kōkiri deputy secretary Kim Ngarimu (Te Aitanga ā Mate, Ngāti Porou) has been appointed deputy chair for a three-year term. Ngarimu is also deputy chair of Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa Medical Council of New Zealand.

The other new members are Ben Dalton (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) y deputy chief executive at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik.

Tipa Mahuta continues as chair, and Fiona Pimm (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe) was reappointed for one-year terms.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare says Te Aka Whai Ora has achieved a lot in its first year and it was now time to build on that momentum.

The full board is Tipa Mahuta (chair), Kim Ngarimu (deputy chair), Ben Dalton, Helmut Modlik, Fiona Pimm, Dr Mataroria Lyndon (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Wai, Waikato), Steven McJorrow (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Moe) and Awerangi Tamihere (Ngāti Kauwhata, Rangitane, Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Kai Tahu).

National says if it wins the 2023 election, it will scrap Te Aka Whai Ora.

