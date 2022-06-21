Hato Paora Principal Nathan Matthews. Photo / Supplied

Feilding's Catholic Māori boarding school Hato Paora will celebrate its 75th Jubilee in October - marking a very magical milestone for this kura.

It was one of the few Māori boarding schools in Aotearoa to survive and continue to be operational and principal Nathan Matthews, who attended Hato Paora in the 1990s, says boarding schools like his have played an important role in Aotearoa.

"Māori boarding schools haven't fared so well in recent times, it's a celebration of us still being open and being an ongoing kura as an option for our communities," Matthews said.

"Māori Boarding Schools have played an important part in the development of Māori society, particularly through the 20th century.

"All the schools have contributed significantly to Māori leadership and continue to impact on Māori and New Zealand society."

Hato Paora, located on farmlands in Cheltenham, near Feilding, was founded in 1948 by the Catholic branch the Society of Mary under the leadership of Marist priest, Father Issac Gupwell.

The vision for the school was to create an environment for boys to grow into young men with strong te reo and tikanga Māori, to promote Catholic and Māori values, to provide a solid education and to encourage achievement and success.

Matthews is one of the former pupils who benefited from the school's teachings and returned as principal in 2018. Other well-known former students include kapa haka composer Morvin Simon, the first Māori Catholic bishop, Max Mariu, and professional rugby players Shannon Paku and Otere Black and Aroha Awarau from Whakaata Māori.

"A highlight for me was regularly being exposed to te reo and tikanga Māori, formally and informally. Above all else, was the camaraderie amongst the students and the development of lifelong friendships. We didn't have all the flashiest facilities or resources but we made the most of every situation," Matthews said.

The Labour Weekend celebrations - October 21 - October 24 - will include a formal banquet dinner, a karaoke night, an archive exhibition, a history book launch and a special Mass.