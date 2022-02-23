The idea was sparked last year when Jade Townsend (left) and Francis McWhannell discussed the potential of holding an art exhibition. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

The first instalment of a four-part Māori art exhibition is set to open in Auckland this week and one artist involved believes there is a hunger for indigenous art.

Jade Townsend (Ngāti Kahungunu) said the idea for another Māori art gallery sparked during the middle of last year's Delta outbreak

Working alongside writer and curator Francis McWhannell, the pair discussed the potential of holding an art exhibition at Commercial Bay and what that would look like.

"We love the warmth of sharing artwork face to face, we love talking about the work, we love the engagement and we also want to help artists have a sustainable living."

In 2020, Townsend worked with Commercial Bay for a Matariki arts exhibition called Whānau Marama.

Jade Townsend art pieces are created from beach mats. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

"I'm really proud of that because it was completely Māori owned, it's Māori led and everybody in the project was Māori."

Once the month-long exhibition had finished, she said it felt as if the shopping complex was missing something.

"It just made me think 'is there a way of holding a more permanent cultural site down here' because we broke records with the visitation numbers for Whānau Marama at Commercial Bay.

"And that just showed the hunger for learning of Māori art but also the desire to reclaim these spaces that have rendered invisible history."

This is when she started to think about the possibility of a space for people to meet, discuss art, politics and an area to exchange knowledge.

Pieces of art created by Townsend and her mentor and fellow artist Neke Moa will be showcased at Commercial Bay for three weeks from February 24.

Moa, an Ōtaki based artist will be displaying art she has created from materials found on Ōtaki beach.

Using carved driftwood, pounamu, fishing rope and bronze fixtures, Moa has created wall pendants that are based on Atua (god).

"Her work stems from the hauora (health and wellbeing) and the mauri (life force) restoration she feels our people need in those environments so restoring the spiritual connections from the Atua to tohunga to people, he tangata," Townsend said.

Meanwhile, Townsend believes her pieces of art explore the cultural translations through materials created from beach mats.

"A beach mat is a site where we come together, we share kai, we share ideas, we share politics we make new memories."

Neke Moa has created wall pendants that are based on Atua (god). Photo / Samuel Hartnett

While her work represents a number of things, she said at the same time it is united as one.

"I think that really helps me come to terms which being Māori which is all these multiple perspectives within me, all these ancestral lines within me all happening at once, but I am a whole total thing."

Townsend said the art displayed at this exhibition is not designed to be compared but should be explored.

"It's not designed for people to compared but just to show that all these feelings and experiences exist alongside each other at the same time."

As people from all backgrounds come to view the art, she wants people to know they have "earned" whatever feelings they have while at the exhibition.

"If it's joy, if its discomfort if its whakama (shame) whatever the feelings are you have earned them and that's ok to sit in them."

Compared to other gallery experiences, she said people will be able to hold the art and talk to it, allowing them to understand the mauri of the piece of art.

Townsend, who comes from a Māori and British background, said creating projects like this exhibition is a great way to share te ao Māori with her British whānau and friends.

"They can see through the art that there is something I am yearning for or something I am aligning with or something that is within me that isn't cheesy or it's not as safe to have a korero then it is to do a painting.

"Māori art is a way for people to fall in love with everything Māori," she said.

However, she said it is important for everyone who walks through their doors to understand the meaning behind each piece of art on display.

"We know indigenous art is very popular to collect at the moment, we really care the collectors and the general public or any visitors are aware of the politics and history, everything that is a part of that work.

"Not just the bits that appeal to them as a buyer."

Given the current restrictions in place, Townsend said it was important to allow artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

She believes during times of restriction and isolation art does its healing.

"If we can open a gallery from the constraints of the kaupapa in which it was formed then we would be really proud of that."

While she is traditionally a trainer painter, Townsend feels her role has moved towards a facilitator helping other Māori artists.

"The more examples of indigenous or Māori led projects, then the more visible it is for our tāmariki."

In a time when she is re-indigenising her life, Townsend said it's a "real privilege" to serve her people through art.

• This exhibition is the first of four which will be held over this year at Commercial Bay showcasing Māori and other cultural arts.