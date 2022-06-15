TV presenter and M9 host Miriama Kamo. Photo / Supplied

Matariki is a time to remember the loved ones who have died and TV broadcaster Miriama Kamo will commemorate her beloved dad Raynol who died during last year's lockdown.

The whānau were not able to hold a tangihanga because of the Covid-19 restrictions. But Kamo says this year when she looks up to the sky during the Matariki celebrations, she'll know one of the stars shining bright will be her dad looking down on her and the whānau.

"I am focused on Matariki as a time where I can look to the skies knowing he's been released by Taramainuku into the stars," Kamo (Ngāi Tahu/Ngāti Mutunga) says.

Kamo will also be celebrating by hosting M9, an event showcasing the talents and inspiration of nine successful Maori women at Auckland's Civic Theatre tomorrow.



Panellists include singer Anika Moa (Ngāpuhi, Te Aupōuri), psychiatrist and professor in indigenous research Dr Hinemoa Elder (Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi), film producer Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi), multi-disciplinary artist Lisa Reihana (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Hine, Ngaituteauru, Ngāi Tūpoto), Nuku founder and business leader Qiane Matata-Sipu (Te Waiohua ki te Ahiwaru me te Ākitai, Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao, Cook Islands), award-winning developer and game creator and Maru Nihoniho (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu), Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), Miria Flavell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Taranaki) and designer Kiri Nathan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hauā).

"Wahine Maori are accomplished and committed. I'm always astounded by what our women juggle in their lives - just an absolute determination to serve. And from serving comes wisdom."

Kamo has co-written a book with astronomer Professor Rangi Mataamua, Matariki Around The World: A Cluster Of Stars, A Cluster Of Stories. The book explores New Year traditions from various indigenous cultures and the importance of the star cluster.

Her first book, The Stolen Stars of Matariki, was published in 2018 and is about the importance of Matariki and handing down knowledge.

"It was a way of connecting and celebrating our traditions and stories as a people. The cool thing was that it was the first time I'd really delved into what Matariki was, in any depth. It's the most wonderful, soul-filling, mātauranga - a map for how to live our lives and the perfect framework within which to practice our tikanga today."

She says it's important for Māori to tell our own stories from our cultural perspective.

"It's what will help lift and reconnect those of our people who are being left behind. It will also serve to lift the entire country. We as a people, and our knowledge, is an anchor for this country. Once we all engage, understand the cause for pride, and practice our mātauranga daily, I have no doubt our prison populations will begin to reduce, our children will thrive and the environment will respond."

Kamo is an advocate for living an environmentally friendly and sustainable lifestyle, which are important themes that are highlighted during Matariki.

"I love our planet, we are so lucky to be here. The Taiao hosts us, not the other way around, and we forget that at our peril. If we want to create a generational legacy that protects our people, it's up to us to respond to the messages we're clearly being sent by the planet. And I get so much joy at living life this way."

