M9: ‘Storytelling has always been a part of my life’ - Awhina-Rose Ashby

Awhina Rose-Ashby, a proud descendant of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti-Hine, is set to take the M9 stage on November 16 for He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari - Whānau, Feeds and Fame.

Rose-Ashby emerged from a rural upbringing in Motatau to excel in the world of performance. At the final M9 instalment for 2023, she will be sharing her journey of “Whānau, Feeds and Fame” alongside eight other Māori actors, comedians and directors.

“I’ll be talking about my journey to te ao whakaari,” Rose-Ashby said.

“Where it all started, where I am now, my challenges, my achievements, basically how this country girl kicked off her gumboots and became an actor, but most importantly, doing this mahi as a māmā.”

She is one of nine speakers at M9 Aotearoa, at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland on November 16. The annual event showcases Māori talent.

It will be a two-hour extravaganza of powerful Māori voices who have come together for a very special evening, presenting nine very different stories chosen to inspire, empower and entertain, featuring nine renowned Māori actors sharing their stories to inspire, inform and empower.

Since she was young, Rose-Ashby has always known she wanted to perform.

“From the moment I stood on the stage in our wharekai back home, I knew I wanted to be an actor. Storytelling has always been a part of my life, it excites me,” she said.

“There’s something so thrilling about embodying other characters that bring a different version of yourself to life.”

Graduating from the Excel School of Performing Arts in 2008 and later from Toi Whakaari, New Zealand Drama School in 2012, Rose-Ashby she forged a path to screen. Her notable roles in productions like Rūrangi (2020), Dear Murderer (2017), Resolve (2017), Waru (2017) and her involvement in The Ring Inz (2017) highlight her talent and commitment to sharing Māori culture through the art of storytelling.

“It’s important to normalise te reo Māori on mainstream television. What better way to encourage aspiring tamariki than by seeing people who look exactly like them on screen, speaking our language and sharing our own stories?

“It can also be a way to educate others in Aotearoa about te ao Māori. True representation of Māori would hopefully change the stereotype we often see of Māori in film and television.”

Rose-Ashby’s role in the children’s TV show Te Pāmu Kūmara, set on a Māori-owned kūmara farm and presented entirely in te reo Māori, showcases her dedication to cultural representation and language preservation.

Through her performances, Rose-Ashby has a passion for not only entertaining, but also educating – leaving an enduring impact on viewers, especially the younger generation. She hopes this passion will resonate with the audience at M9 next week.

“I am super nervous and feeling vulnerable, but I’m so pumped to go up and tell my story as Awhina and to hear kōrero from the other amazing kai whakaari.”

M9 is a ground-breaking event that is the meeting point between modern-day TED-Talks and the age-old practice of oratory that Māori are world-renowned for.

M9: He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari will run from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre on November 16. Tickets start from $59 and are available from Ticketmaster.
















