Broadcaster and television host Stacey Morrison will MC the M9 event on February 21 at the Civic Theatre. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

M9 is back on February 21 at Auckland’s Civic Theatre with a new kaupapa: “Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective.”

Presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison, the lineup includes a range of renowned kaihaka in Aotearoa, including long-time broadcaster Matai Smith, multi-award winning musician Troy Kingi, artist and masters student in mātauranga Māori, Cilla Ruha, veteran kaihaka practitioner Kura Te Ua, Te Pāti Māori co leader Rawiri Waititi, his clinical psychologist and decoloniser advocate Dr Kiri Tamihere, Māori TV presenter Peata Melbourne, and Māori businessman and New Zealand Rugby Union deputy chairman Bailey Mackey.

Morrison is MC — again — on the night and says the timing of the event fits in nicely with the Te Matatini competition a few days later.

“It’s cool for me because the first time I heard that was around kapa haka. And I always remember how the kapa were introduced: ‘Te ihi! Te wehi! Te wana o te waka huia’!

“I think that aura, energy and charisma applies to all our kaikōrero,” she says.

Stacey Morrison will MC the M9 event on February 21 at Auckland's Civic Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Morrison attended the inaugural M9 event as a kaikōrero for it’s kaupapa of wāhine toa and Matariki last year.

She then transitioned to the presenter role for the next M9 event in September that focused on te reo Māori.

She says the two previous events were exceptional and attracted diverse crowds that entered with a keen interest in all things Māori.

“You could just tell people didn’t want to leave. The energy, the mauri and the wairua in the room was just really uplifting,” she says.

This event will bring in another nine kaikōrero, occurring alongside and in celebration of Te Matatini, Aotearoa’s biggest Māori performative arts festival.

“It’s our Grammys. It’s just the best times,” says Morrison.

“It’s really emotional, awe-inspiring and you see whanaungatanga. It amazes me, especially those who live in Auckland and go down the coast for practice. Awesome commitment.”

Morrison says for her and her whānau, te ao Māori, including kapa haka, is important in upkeeping their health and wellbeing.

“In terms of our tamariki and schooling, kapa haka isn’t just singing and dancing.,” she said.

“It’s about working together, with precision and commitment. These are things that waiata, reo Māori and tikanga Māori can bring to your life.

“Even in our practices of waiata tangi and processing grief. This brings on emotional release for grief which is important.”

Morrison says the brilliance of M9 resides in the range of voices that presents the various kaupapa on stage.

“We could’ve had the same people from previous events and it still would’ve been different because the theme is different.

“I’m looking forward to the waiata. Man there’s some talent. I often sit in awe. I’m really excited about the people we’ve got on board.

“And also the people who come are just the best people so if you consider yourself the best people then you should be there!”

