Rob Ruha will be on stage at the M9 event on Friday at Auckland's Aotea Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Māori entertainer and Silver Scroll finalist Rob Ruha is getting plenty of kicks from his song '35' - about the main road that runs around the East Coast - but is also finding global recognition.

With '35' close to passing 10 million streams on Spotify, indigenous peoples from around the world are enjoying the journey as much as Kiwis.

"I guess people from places like the Philippines can relate to it," Ruha said.

Route 66 in the US, which has been a song topic covered by artists as diverse as Nat King Cole and The Rolling Stones, is the 3490-kilometre highway journey from Chicago to Los Angeles.

While State Highway 35 is only 334km long, Ruha said people still grasp its transcendent undertones and meaning.

"People in the US, Asia and in the UK are fully vibing on '35' because they feel a sense of Māori being real proud of where we come from, and they have their own highways to navigate to be proud of as well," Ruha said.

"It has allowed people to be proud of their roots and the things that make them unique."

Ruha was a prime mover in the Kōhanga movement - and his four children, who speak Māori as their first language, are following in his footsteps.

"I was a Kōhanga kid and have been right through that movement."

Ruha said the success he is having today can be put down to two things - hard work, and those who fought the struggle to make the revitalisation of Māori and Māori culture what it is today.

"I can put my recent successes down to a few things - hard work, that is number one, and actually, 50 years ago, some very serious trees were planted to normalise and naturalise Māori culture to every day Aotearoa culture.

"We now have a group of young Māori and non-Māori who speak Māori as a first language.

"My own children speak Māori as a first language, and are fully up to par with their Māoritanga.

"Without the ones who did the scrap, we wouldn't sense the arrival.

"Māori music and Māori culture is on the rise.

Ruha is speaking at the second edition of the M9 series, on September 9.

Produced by musical artist and te reo advocate Ria Hall through Janda Productions, the event coincides with the build-up to Te Wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

"Te reo Māori is the lifeblood of this whenua, and it thrives in so many incredible contexts," says Hall.

"It was of the utmost importance to me that this instalment of M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey to those born into the language.

"There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life."

Hosted by broadcaster and te reo expert Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), the event line-up also includes the aforementioned songwriter, kapa haka exponent, and self-confessed ''activist", Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui); te reo Māori lecturer, author, and online educator, Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whao); and award winning journalist and artist, Moana Maniapoto (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

