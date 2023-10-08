M9: He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari: M9 returns to put Māori acting talent centre stage

Shortland Street's TK Samuels - Ben Mitchell - will be talking at M9 in November.

M9 is returning with its third and final 2023 instalment - He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari - Whānau, Feeds and Fame - a spotlight on nine of our finest Māori acting talents.

This instalment sees each kiripuaki (actor) share their upbringing and unique journey to success at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau on November 16.

The lineup includes familiar faces from the small screen, silver screen, and stage, including Ben Mitchell (Tainui, Ngaati Maahanga), Miriama McDowell (Ngāti Hine), Kura Forrester (Ngāti Porou), Te Kohe Tuhaka (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), Miriama Smith (Te Arawa) and Ngahuia Piripi (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi). Three kaikōrero are yet to be announced.

Event curator Ria Hall says that each kaikōrero will uncover their distinctive narratives of growing up and the unique challenges and opportunities that come with pursuing creativity within their communities.

“Whānau is integral to the way Māori perceive the world. It informs how Māori move, operate, think, and act.

“For this M9, our kaikōrero will expand on how whānau, marae, hapū, iwi or otherwise have inspired their journeys, reflect on the ups and downs of forging a path in acting, and explore why it is important that Māori remain visible agents of positive change on stage and screen,” Hall said.

Known for his roles in The Dead Lands, Shortland Street and Find Me A Māori Bride, kaikōrero Te Kohe Tuhaka says that his upbringing has shaped who he is today.

“Growing up, I was entrenched in te ao Māori. I come from a te reo-speaking whānau and I’m proud to bring my Māoritanga into every space and film set I enter.

“I can’t wait to share my kōrero alongside eight talented Māori. As actors, we are used to telling the stories of others. Now it’s time to tell our own stories.”

Hall says, “These nine have played a role in putting our culture in the spotlight on the world stage. Now, it’s M9′s turn to manaaki and turn the spotlight on them.”

Made possible through the support of Te Māngai Paho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, M9: He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari marks the third instalment of Māori oratory and performance event, M9, in 2023.

The event will run from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre on November 16. Tickets start from $59 and are available from Ticketmaster.







