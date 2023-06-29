Sian Montgomery-Neutze. Photo / Supplied

With Māori oratory and performance event M9 just one week away, the countdown has begun for nine kaikōrero to take to the stage and highlight the world of toi Māori.

This Matariki instalment of M9, He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata, aims to create a rich and diverse cultural landscape that reflects the unique experiences, stories and perspectives of the Māori world. Begging the question: without Māori art – who are we?

The high profile kaikōrero will explore their experiences as ringa toi, including the challenges and opportunities of expressing Māoritanga through their respective artforms.

One of the nine voices who will take to the stage is Sian Montgomery-Neutze – a force and proponent of Te Ao Māori me ōna tikanga.

“Toi Māori is my framework for engaging with and understanding the world, so to share this platform with eight incredible ringa toi at M9 is an honour,” Montgomery-Neutze said.

She is a moko practitioner and ringa toi based in Porirua whose work is steeped in mātauranga Māori. Her Tā Moko designs are based on the individual’s story, whakapapa and kōrero, both personal and ā whānau.

“Toi Māori is a vehicle to honour and express our relationship with the world, and to weave together past, present and future.”

Much of Montgomery-Neutze’s social media engagement sits in the ātea of Te Ao Tāmoko, inviting recipients and practitioners alike to think deeply about moko kanohi practices and tikanga.

Montgomery-Neutze has served across multiple sectors as a mātauranga Māori advisor, visual arts teacher, resource developer, te Reo translator and project coordinator. Her work has been displayed and recognised nationally and worldwide.

Ria Hall is back in 2023 better than ever.

M9 event curator Ria Hall recognises the significance of Sian’s artistry, and her unwavering commitment to progressing Te Ao Māori.

“Sian’s artistry is a powerful testament to the resilience and beauty of Te Ao Māori. Her work challenges perceptions and invites us to embrace the richness of our culture.”

Eight mātanga toi will share the stage with Montgomery-Neutze - Tame Iti, Maisey Rika, Nigel Borell, Nikau Hindin, Veranoa Hetet, Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Hohepa ‘The Hori’ Thompson, and Graham ‘Mr.G’ Hoete.

M9 is at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre on July 6.

M9 is the meeting point between modern-day TED-Talks and the age-old practice of oratory that Māori are renowned for.

Made possible through the support of Te Māngai Paho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, M9: He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata is coming to the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre on July 6, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

