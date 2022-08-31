The Tipene couple have given the world valuable insights into Māori customs following death.

The Tipene whānau of the popular television series The Casketeers has announced the programme will end after its sixth season this year.

The Casketeers has provided the world with valuable insights into tikanga Māori (Māori customs) following death.

They have decided to give filming a break and spend quality time with their family but, says Kaiora Tipene, their future and ngākau (devotion) for their mahi (work) remains with whānau and tūpāpaku (the dead) across Aotearoa.

"We have given all that we can to this industry and I like to believe we have portrayed our tangihanga, our people and how cultures around Aotearoa grieve and celebrate life differently."

The couple's 16-year-old son Nikora is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"We have always teamed up in my whānau to support each other and I am proud and thankful for my parents - all the effort they put into me will definitely be paid off in the future."

In September, Kaiora Tipene, a wife and mother of five who is from Kaitaia, will be joining her husband at the M9 speaking event to discuss the importance of te reo Māori in their workplace.

She says that upholding values such as aroha (compassion) and kotahitanga (unity) is crucial in the funeral industry as it enables them to connect and communicate with whānau in need.

Tipene refers to customers as whānau, a straightforward concept that embodies aroha and kotahitanga.

"I don't refer to clients as clients or customers as customers; for me that term is very transactional, so I love to use the kupu/word 'whānau' or family."

She says building trust with whānau is a vital part of her mahi, because people tend to approach Tipene Funerals at their most vulnerable moments.

"The best way to do that is simply by saying, haere mai whānau, naumai whānau - come family, welcome family".

After gaining a Bachelor of Education from the University of Auckland and a Diploma in Business from the Manukau Institute of Technology, Kaiora started working in the funeral industry as an administrator, an accountant, and a qualified funeral director.

She says growing up in the small town of Kaitaia, marae and whānau were everywhere and it was always important to her father that they went to every funeral to help and support whānau in their community.

In Māori culture, it is customary to be aware of the common traditions that make up tangihanga or funerals. Tipene says the marae is the best place to experience and learn those traditions.

"Grieving for us comes naturally, it helps to engage with our whānau and tūpāpaku. So I love where I am today, purely because it defines who I am as a wahine Māori."

Tipene will be attending the M9 event with a wide perspective and understanding on te ao Māori, focusing on the customs and values needed for the Funeral industry and continues to remember the importance of this event.

She says the event's theme, "Whiua ki te ao! - Cast the Māori language to the world!" reminds her of a waiata.

"Whiua ki te ao, whiua ki te rangi, whiua ki ngā iwi katoa. When I am singing that waiata, I feel like I'm giving my all to everyone, so they can earn all things Māori and most importantly, te reo māori."

M9: Nine Powerful Voices, Nine Unique Perspectives

Kaiora Tipene is speaking at the M9 event series' second edition, on September 9.

Produced by music artist and reo advocate Ria Hall through Janda Productions, the event coincides with the build-up to Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

"Te reo Māori is the lifeblood of this whenua and it thrives in so many incredible contexts," says Hall.

"It was of the utmost importance to me that this instalment of M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey to those born into the language. There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life."

Hosted by broadcaster and reo expert Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), the event line-up also includes reality TV stars and funeral directors Francis and Kaiora Tipene (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri), journalist and trailblazing news anchor Oriini Kaipara (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe), songwriter, kapa haka exponent and self-confessed "artivist" Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui), te reo Māori lecturer, author and online educator Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whao) and award-winning journalist and artist Moana Maniapoto (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

Tickets for M9 are available now – visit Ticketmaster for more details.

Date: September 9

Venue: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre Auckland

Tickets:from $45-$99 Available through Ticketmaster