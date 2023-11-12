Edmund Erahima.

Edmund Erahima says he will bring the fire to the final instalment of M9 for 2023 on Thursday night.

The event will focus on He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari - Whānau, Feeds and Fame - a spotlight on nine of our finest Māori acting talents. Erahima will kaikōrero alongside peers such as Miriama Smith and Julian Arahima as they share their distinct narratives of growing up and the challenges and opportunities that come with pursuing creativity within their communities.

He is one of nine speakers at M9 Aotearoa, at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland on November 16. The annual event showcases Māori talent.

It will be a two-hour extravaganza of powerful Māori voices who have come together for a very special evening, presenting nine very different stories chosen to inspire, empower, inform and entertain.

Erahima’s experience on the stage and screen includes Mahana (2016), The Legend of Baron To’a (2019), Vegas (2021-2022). Last year he competed on behalf of the Mental Health Foundation on popular reality show Celebrity Treasure Island.

However, acting was not a childhood goal for Erahima (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tawake Ki Te Wāo Kū, Ngāti Hine). He first found a passion for kapa haka and stumbled upon acting and saw an opportunity to share his experiences and feelings through performance.

“It wasn’t a lifelong dream. Growing up I needed an outlet, a way to express myself, turning pain into art. Expressing was a way to show what was going on for me,” says Erahima.

With the theme of Whānau, Feeds and Fame, Erahima hopes to encourage aspiring creatives to view their experiences as worthy of sharing on the stage and screen.

“I want to inspire our next generation to know we are beautiful, we have a voice and it’s important to showcase that to our rangatahi coming up - we are enough,” he says.

Erahima will also be joined by Te Kohe Tuhaka, Kura Forrester, Ben Mitchell, Miriama McDowell, Ngahuia Piripi and Awhina-Rose Ashby.

Ben Mitchell, Shortland Street's TK Samuels, will be talking at M9 on Thursday evening at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Telling stories on the screen has come with its challenges for Erahima, finding barriers with roles and trying to tell Māori stories.

“We’ve [Māori] been scrutinised, judged and put in a category where we can only do certain roles. We can do Māori and westernised acting.”

“I was told kapa haka wouldn’t get me anywhere, but I have travelled around everywhere for kapa haka for free.”

Sharing his story on the M9 stage comes with a mixture of feelings for Erahima.

“I’m excited, nervous and ready to uplift, empower and inspire. I will walk out on the stage with a lot of fire.”

M9 is on Thursday evening.

Erahima believes events like M9 that allow Māori artists to share their stories are important as a space where they are able to be themselves and not a character.

“I want to tell a story that people can relate to for those who came from a tough background. M9 creates a space where it is safe to be Māori, to be who we are, to have our say through our stories.”

Accessible to all people of Aotearoa, M9 presents unique Māori voices to celebrate Te Ao Māori through whakaaturanga, whakaari, whakawhiti kōrero - presentation, performance, conversation.

M9: He Mataaho ki Te Ao Whakaari will run from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, on November 16. Tickets start from $59 and are available from Ticketmaster.