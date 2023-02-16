Pango Productions boss Bailey Mackey. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

Credited as one of the leading independent producers across film and television in Aotearoa and a successful Māori businessman, Bailey Mackey will be in front of an audience for a change as he shares his whakaaro [perspective] at the upcoming M9 event, ‘Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer’s perspective’.

The former head of sport at Māori Television and current CEO of Pango Productions is used to doing the mahi [work] behind the scenes. He will share his experiences both personal and professional, and the connection between kapa haka, te ao Māori and the on-screen productions he has produced over two decades.

Presented by broadcaster Stacey Morrison, the lineup includes a range of renowned kaihaka in Aotearoa, including long-time broadcaster Matai Smith, multi-award-winning musician Troy Kingi, artist and masters student in mātauranga Māori Cilla Ruha, veteran kaihaka practitioner Kura Te Ua, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, his clinical psychologist and advocate for decolonistion Dr Kiri Tamihere, Māori TV presenter Peata Melbourne, and Māori businessman and New Zealand Rugby deputy chairman Bailey Mackey.

“Work ethic and resilience is specific to what I’ve done, and there is a big creative element to kapa haka that is also the case in TV and creating content,” Mackey said.

You can take the East Coast boy out of the Bay, but not out of the whānau.

“When you can marry up the creative vision and can execute on it, that comes from kapa haka.”

He remembers an important lesson from kapa haka he learned alongside fellow M9 kaikōrero Matai Smith in his formative years.

“Matai Smith and myself were cut from our kapa.

“Kapa haka taught me resilience very early.”

Mackey’s film and television credits include Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Sidewalk Karaoke, Piri’s Tiki Tour, The GC and the award-winning sports show Code to name a few. He affords this success to his aspirations as a child.

“I was always a big dreamer. I would pretend I was in The Goonies or a character in a TV show. I felt very comfortable and courageous with my dreams.”

From humble beginnings on the East Coast, Bailey’s career began as a broadcaster at a local radio station in Gisborne before he embarked on what would become an incredible journey through broadcasting, film and television.

“When you live on the East Coast, you have a look at what opportunities you can access nationally and internationally. When you think about kapa haka, Te Tairāwhiti has had as many winners as anywhere else.”

“To compete in an art form that effectively makes you the best in the world is an opportunity to pursue.”

Mackey took the leap of faith and left his hometown, and has gone on to become one of the country’s most accomplished independent producers.

Mackey will share his story at the M9 event held in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland at the Civic Theatre on February 21, 2023.

M9 is the meeting point between modern-day Ted Talks and the age-old practice of oration that Māori are renowned for. The event gathers nine powerful Māori voices, presenting nine very different stories chosen to inspire, empower and impart kōrero Māori through a range of different kinds of discourse.

