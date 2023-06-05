M9: All speakers announced for Matariki event as the spotlight goes on The Hori

Hohepa Thompson - better known as The Hori will be one of the speakers at M9. Photo / Supplied

M9 is returning this Matariki on its one-year anniversary to spotlight nine powerful voices from the world of toi Māori.

Four new kaikōrero are announced as speakers for the event. Among the lineup is multi-faceted artist, designer, and advocate for change – Hohepa Thompson, better known as ‘The Hori’.

This instalment of M9, ‘He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata,’ aims to create a rich and diverse cultural landscape that reflects the unique experiences, stories and perspectives of the Māori world. Begging the question: without Māori art – who are we?

For Thompson, art is a vessel for activism. He says that his art is about raising awareness by hosting conversations about difficult and taboo topics.

“For me, art is an engaging conduit to draw attention to cultural and social issues in Aotearoa that people avoid talking about.”

Hailing from Ōtaki, Thompson is the founder and creator of HORI, an art house and clothing label that has ignited artistic and social debate since it began in 2012. Thompsons’ vision for the HORI brand is to initiate kōrero surrounding cultural and social topics.

Thompson is also known for his mahi developing an AR cultural accountant called Auraki that aims to hold organisations culturally accountable. In 2022, Thompson travelled across the motu for the ‘This is Aotearoa’ campaign in partnership with Te Pāti Māori, aiming to restore our country’s name to Aotearoa.

Through his art and activism, Thompson challenges societal views. In his TEDxKāpiti speech he said, “I take risks, I provoke ideas, and I take space. I take this space because it was taken from me, and my tūpuna, and my people.”

Thompson says his kōrero at M9 will invite audiences to confront and question their own perspectives. He will discuss the reasons behind his creative endeavours, exploring what it means to provoke ideas and embrace the role of art as a catalyst for change.

“I’m excited to take the stage and share my kōrero alongside eight of the most influential ringa toi in Aotearoa. I hope the night will be a reminder of the power of toi and its ability to spark conversation.”

Event curator Ria Hall recognises the significance of Thompsons’ presence at M9, and emphasises the power of toi Māori in questioning norms, and bringing attention to te ao Māori through their work.

“The essence of Māori arts is that it isn’t just pictures on a wall, or to adorn something. Toi is our mode of communication,” she says.

As a speaker at M9, Thompson will be joined by some of the most well-known mātanga toi in Aotearoa including Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe), Maisey Rika (Ngāti Awa, Tūhoe, Te Arawa, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui), Nigel Borell (Pirirākau, Ngāiterangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whakatōhea), Nikau Hindin (Ngāti Tūpoto) and Graham (Mr.G) Hoete (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Awa).

M9 is at the Civic Theatre, February 21.

Other kaikōrero announced today include Veranoa Hetet (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Atiawa), Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr (Tainui Waka - Waikato), and Sian Montgomery-Neutze (Muaūpoko, Ngāi Tara, Ngāti Apa).

The nine kaikōrero will reflect on the resilience their tūpuna required to pursue their respective art forms. They will explore how their continued practice in the face of colonisation led to revolutionary change and how integral Māori arts are to the collective survival of the nation today.

M9 is supported by Te Māngai Paho and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and NZME. M9: He Toi Whakairo, He Mana Tangata serves as a platform for these mātanga toi to collectively weave the tapestries of Māori arts. It will take place on July 6, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre.

Tickets can be purchased from www.m9aotearoa.co.nz