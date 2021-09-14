Lorde donates proceeds of te reo album to Northland's Manea Footprints of Kupe centre

Lorde performs in New York’s Central Park last month for the Good Morning America show. Photo / Greg Allen, AP

Global pop sensation Lorde is donating half the proceeds of a new album recorded in te reo to a Northland trust working to bring the story of the great explorer Kupe to life.

News of the donation came out of the blue for Te Hua Kawariki Trust, which operates the Manea Footprints of Kupe Centre in Ōpononi, South Hokianga.

The other half of the proceeds will be donated to conservation group Forest and Bird.

The five-track EP, with te reo versions of songs from Lorde's Solar Power album, was released just ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori or Māori Language Week.

Manea marketing manager Max Lloyd said so far no one knew why, or how, the centre had been singled out by the singer.

The first he knew was when Lorde tagged Manea in a Facebook post.

He had since contacted the star via Instagram to thank her and ask why she'd picked Manea.

''I'd like to think she heard about what we're doing here, in terms of promoting te reo and the story of Kupe, and chose us.''

Manea Footprints of Kupe tells the story of Kupe's discovery of Aotearoa. Photo / supplied

Both the EP and Māori Language Week aligned well with what the centre was trying to do every day, Lloyd said.

Lorde's new EP had been playing non-stop at Manea since the announcement.

''We're all pretty stoked about it. We must be doing something good if people are noticing.''

It would also be a financial boost for the centre which, like many tourism businesses, had been hard hit by border closures caused by the Covid pandemic.

''So we're very grateful to receive a donation from anybody, let alone Lorde.''

Kiwi pop sensation Lorde is donating the proceeds of her latest EP to Forest and Bird and the trust which operates Manea Footprints of Kupe Centre in South Hokianga. Photo / Greg Bowker

The EP is called Te Ao Mārama (The World of Light), a central concept in the Māori creation story. It is also a play on Solar Power, the title of the album the songs are drawn from.

It was made in collaboration with Māori musical and language heavyweights Sir Tīmoti Kāretu, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, Hana Mereraiha and Hēmi Kelly.

The tracks are Te Ao Mārama (Solar Power), Te Ara (The Path), Mata Kohore (Stoned at the Nail Salon), Hine-i-te-Awatea (Oceanic Feeling) and Hua Pirau (Fallen Fruit).

Within an hour of its online release the EP had been streamed more than 10 million times on Spotify.

In a statement, Lorde said as someone who in a way represented New Zealand on the world stage she felt a responsibility to acknowledge the influence te ao Māori had on her and its importance for Aotearoa.

"Many things revealed themselves slowly to me while I was making this album, but the main realisation by far was that much of my value system around caring for and listening to the natural world comes from traditional Māori principles. There's a word for it in te reo: kaitiakitanga, meaning 'guardianship or caregiving for the sky, sea and land'. I'm not Māori but all New Zealanders grow up with elements of this world view."

She said she loved singing in te reo, which was ''a crazy beautiful language''.

The 24-year-old star from Devonport, Auckland, is currently based in the US.

Stan Walker, Che Fu and Six60 have also released new tracks in te reo.

Writing in response to Lorde's gesture, Te Hua O Kawariki trustee Kathrine Clarke thanked the star for her generosity, not just the donation but also for sharing the gift of waiata.

''The Trust is immensely proud to be associated with you and want to unreservedly acknowledge your hard work in the development of your EP Te Ao Marama. Words fall short of acknowledging the time you have taken to learn, translate and record these waiata.''

Clarke said the not-for-profit trust's goals were to help the language thrive, provide employment for local people and tell the first story of Aotearoa.

It's not just Lorde who has noticed Manea — in June it was one of the attractions named in Time magazine's top 100 destinations of 2021, despite only opening in late 2020.

The guided exhibition tells the story of Kupe's discovery of Aotearoa through live performance, film and large-scale artworks. The centre was built with a grant from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Manea Footprints of Kupe opened in Ōpononi in December 2020. Photo / Jenny Ling

Former language commissioner applauds Lorde's reo record

Te Rarawa leader and former Māori Language Commissioner Haami Piripi is applauding Lorde's decision to record an EP in te reo.

While some in the Māori arts sector have criticised the Kiwi star's five-track Te Ao Mārama recording — choreographer Jack Gray called it ''tokenism in full force'' — Piripi said he supported it and wished more entertainers would embrace te reo.

''This is what we've been striving for, to establish our language as a bona fide language of our country. It indicates an understanding of who she is and what she represents. Even though she might not have Māori ancestry she obviously has familiarity with Māori issues, Maori language and Māori people that leads her to do this. To me that is an awesome thing.''

Piripi said he didn't own any Lorde records but he'd listened to the latest release and enjoyed it.