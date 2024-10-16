A collaboration between Te Kōhao Health and Hillcrest Normal School in late 2022 – aimed at empowering ākonga Māori – has grown in popularity involving six local schools with a record 45 students graduating today.
The vision by the school’s leadership and kaimahi at the Hamilton-based Māori services provider was for Māori students to embrace their culture and cultivate this, which is the impetus for the Tipu Ake initiative.
Master carver Matua Rei Mihaere and Marie Bramley, principal of Hillcrest Normal School, saw the power of the programme and encouraged schools in the Hillcrest Kāhui Ako to be involved to see more ākonga Māori empowered.
The programme involves Hillcrest Normal School, Tamahere Model Country School, Hamilton East School, Knighton Normal School, Matangi School and Peachgrove Intermediate School with both Hillcrest High School and Silverdale Normal School joining this term.
Tipu Ake was resourced by Te Kōhao Health, the Education Ministry and the schools involved.