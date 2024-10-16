Students are connecting with their culture through carving.

The incredibly experienced and skilful carvers, led by Mihaere, use carving to explore whakapapa, whanaungatanga and create a sense of belonging and identity.

“The idea behind this kaupapa was to connect our young, primary, intermediate and high school students with their culture, to connect them with who they are, and where they come from,” said Lady Tureiti Moxon, managing director of Te Kōhao Health.

“The highlight for me is seeing the transformation of the tamariki who have been given the opportunity to carve their stories into taonga and then present it to their significant people or person in their lives like their mum, dad, grandparent, or uncle.”

Hillcrest Normal School kaiako Ngaia Mason has seen the magical transformative impact of Tipu Ake on ākonga Māori who get completely engaged in the kaupapa.

Their attendance is boosted as they eagerly join the group. Their participation also leads to improved academic achievement she says.

“Working alongside Matua Rei, these students build their mana while developing essential social skills like resilience, perseverance, and respect.

“Through exposure to traditional carving, karakia, waiata, manaakitanga, and whakapapa, the programme fosters a strong sense of belonging and success for these tamariki.”

Deputy principal Andy Peart has seen ākonga Māori walking with their heads high knowing their culture, experiences and expertise are valued.

As one student said, “I feel free to just be me now in all of school.”

He envisions a future where this generation of carvers passes their skills down to the next.

In the next decade, he imagines, “Some of our ākonga are not only involved but becoming the tutors themselves, deeply engaged and connected to te ao Māori, and guiding others on their journey as well.”



