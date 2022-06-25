The King's chief of staff and private secretary, Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds, confirmed the marriage but made it clear it was held against Kīngi Tuheitia's wishes. Photo / Facebook

Originally published on Te Ao Māori News

The office of Kīngi Tuheitia has taken the unusual step of issuing a media statement to voice its disapproval of the marriage of the King's son, Whatumoana Paki.

Whatumoana, 33, is the eldest child of Kīngi Tuheitia and his wife, Te Makau Ariki Atawhai Paki. They have two other children, Te Ariki Taituruki, Korotangi and Puhi Ariki, Ngawaihonoitepo.

Whatumoana married Rangimarie Tahana, a former hāwini (companion) who attended him during official Kīngitanga engagements.

The small ceremony was held today at St Paul's Christ Church in Taupiri, north of Ngāruawāhia.

Guests then attended a reception lunch at the nearby Hopin Stopin Cafe.

The short, official statement from the King's chief of staff and private secretary, Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds, confirmed the marriage but made it clear it was held against Kīngi Tuheitia's wishes.

"This marriage is taking place without the support and blessing of the Kīngitanga. It remains a source of sadness and disappointment at this time."

Te Ao Mārama understands members of Te Whare Ariki and kaumātua met with Whatumoana prior to the ceremony, to try to halt the marriage to Tahana. A source also confirmed Whatumoana has been stripped of his official title, Te Ariki Tamaroa.