Kermadecs: A Labour government won’t ‘confiscate’ Māori rights

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / Whakaata Maori

By Kelvin McDonald of Whakaata Maori.

Iwi should “feel comfortable” a Labour government has no intention of “confiscating” any rights Māori have with respect to the Kermadec Islands by establishing an ocean sanctuary there, said Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins quashed speculation the Government would fast-track legislation to establish a marine reserve in the Kermadec Islands before the election.

It followed a letter from Te Ohu Kaimoana stating it would “vehemently oppose any attempts to pass any legislation that extinguishes Māori rights and interests”.

Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis said whatever is decided with regard to the Kermadec Islands marine sanctuary, it must ultimately be "palatable" to iwi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Davis said they will pick up discussions with iwi after the election.

“We’ve always worked with iwi, we’ve always worked with Te Ohu Kaimoana - we’ll continue to do so,” Davis told Te Ao Māori News.

“We’ve been working with Te Ohu Kaimoana for the whole time that we’ve been in Government – [Environment] Minister [David] Parker in particular - and Te Ohu Kaimoana came out with what they thought was a good solution to what was imposed on them by the previous National government.

“It so happens that iwi didn’t agree with it, so we’ll just carry on those conversations after the election,” he said.

Davis was clear that whatever is decided must be agreed to by the 58 iwi under Te Ohu Kaimoana, including Northland tribes which have fishing quotas in the Kermadec Islands.

“What this Labour government won’t do is just impose something that does confiscate Māori rights, basically. We want to work with iwi to make sure that whatever solution [is reached] is palatable to iwi.

“We want to protect, as Māori, our resources in the moana. So, you know, we want to look for the right solution that meets people’s needs.”

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said iwi can "feel comfortable" a Labour government won't move on the Kermadec Islands marine sanctuary without iwi support. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jackson also supported iwi backing for a proposed marine sanctuary.

“We’re talking about the sanctuary, but obviously we’re not going to do anything without iwi support,” Jackson told Te Ao at Sunday’s Koroneihana.

“So, our Prime Minister already said yesterday that we won’t be doing anything in terms of advancing that kaupapa if we don’t have iwi behind us.

“So, iwi can feel comfortable,” he said.