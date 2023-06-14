Kaikohe women's rugby team. Photo / Supplied

Originally published by Māori TV

A decision to suspend the Kaikohe women’s rugby team from the Northland competition has left the players affected frustrated, upset and contemplating their future involvement.

Having gone through round-robin play undefeated, winning six games in a row, the Northland Rugby Union council of union suspended the unbeaten side late last week, just days before the semifinals were due to take place, citing ‘serious and repeated breaches of the Northland Code of Conduct’.

Kaikohe Women’s player and spokeswoman Arohanui Allen said it had left her teammates, the club and the community feeling let down.

“He pōuri tēnā. He pōuri rawa. Ahakoa te āwha i konei i te nōta, ko mātou tēna e whakaharatau, e parakatihi tonu ana. E kawe tonu ana i ō mātou pēpi ki ngā whakaharatau. He nui te utu kua utungia e ēnei wāhine, mō te huakore.”(It’s sad. It’s very disappointing. Despite all the storms and cyclones up here in the north we were still training and practicing. We still carted our families around to all of our practices. These women sacrificed a lot to get here, and now it appears it was all for nothing.)

A special meeting was held last Thursday. NRU says the meeting followed six weeks of communications between itself and the Kaikohe Rugby Football and Sports Club committee to address on and off-field behaviour.

However, Allen says apart from two on-field incidents, one of which was dealt with by the judiciary and the other still in front of the judiciary, Kaikohe has been left in the dark about any other alleged incidents made against them on or off-field.

She says, despite assurances from NRU officials, the club is still none the wiser about why its team was kicked out of the competition and feels it has been denied natural justice.

“Kua whiwhi utu, e haere tonu ana te nama. Engari kia whakakorengia te kapa katoa i runga i ngā mahi o te tokorua, kia mātou nei horekau i te tika. Otirā, ko tā te NRU, he maha ngā raru kua tukuna atu ki a rātou, engari horekau he taunakitanga, horekau he pepa. He kōrero noa.”(Those players have been punished, and are still sitting out their punishment. But to remove the entire team from the competition because of two incidents we think isn’t right. What’s more, the NRU says there have been a number of allegations levelled against us but there haven’t been any formal complaints. It just looks like talk.)

NRU responds

NRU declined an interview request by teaomaori.news but, in a statement, it said the recommendation to stand down the Kaikohe women’s side for the remainder of the season was the last resort and it was supported by the board of directors and the Northland Rugby Referees Association.

“This decision was not taken lightly and was a last resort after both NRU and the NRU council of union exhausted all available options. NRU acknowledges that this decision will impact members of the team who behave positively and in line with the values of rugby,” the statement said.

“Rugby should be welcoming and safe for everybody, players, officials, volunteers and spectators. NRU does not condone unsporting behaviour that is contrary to this and will always make every effort to support the people of the Northland rugby community.

“NRU are committed to working with Kaikohe RFSC to ensure we are able to continue to provide a pathway for women and girls rugby through the Kaikohe club next season and beyond.”

Allen, though, says four incidents in the past fortnight have made her feel there was a pre-determined outcome. She says the club was told on the Friday before last week’s meeting the team would be stood down.

She says another was the chief executive, Cameron Bell, who decided late on Tuesday to not attend the meeting despite confirming he would.

“Mehemea he uara tō te reo o te wāhine, tō te reo o te kapa ka tae atu koe ki taua hui. Ki te kore koe e tae atu, ko tō kōrero ki ngā wāhine he uara kore tā koutou!”(If the voice of women rugby players and their teams were truly valued, he would’ve attended. By not attending he is telling us we are not valued!)

Community hurting

Thirdly, she claims the first comment by NRU officials who did attend was to say the club had stood the coach down, an apparent reference to a previous meeting between club officials and NRU officials. The final red flag for her is when she asked the NRU to be clear the club would not receive any evidence of complaints against it until after the decision was made and removing the chance to defend themselves, the answer was “Yes, I suppose.”

“Horekau taua hui he hui kia tika ai te haere. He hui kua whakatau kētia e NRU i ā rātou whakatau.”(That meeting was not about finding a pathway forward. It was all about the NRU’s predetermined outcomes.)

Punishing the entire team has left some of the players reconsidering their involvement in rugby in the future, at a time when women’s rugby is experiencing a boom in popularity across the country, including Northland.

“Wētahi e whakaaro ana ka haere ki te taha rīki. Wētahi e whakaaro ana tērā pea ka kore e hoki mai. He maha ngā kaitākaro e hiahia tonu ana ki te tākaro nā tō rātou ngākuinui ki te kēmu. Erangi ko te duty o te NRU ko te whakarauoratia te kēmu. Rawa ēnei e whakarauora ana i te kēmu.”(Some are considering making a switch to league. Others are wondering if they’ll ever come back. Many players are still keen to keep playing because they love the game. The NRU has a duty to grow the game in Northland. But this is not going to do that.)

Allen says the news has compounded the mamae the wider community is already feeling following the death of a kuia, Linda Woods, last week. She says fighting for what is right is as much about standing up for a community that is often maligned by those outside.

“Kaikohe is filled with the most beautiful people I have met in my life. Some of the most loyal people who have nothing but still give you something. That is a big reason why we want to correct the narrative.”