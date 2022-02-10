It has not been without its challenges especially in the building and development phase.

He kōhanga reo motuhake a Te Pākārito kai ngā parepare o Te Koutu e tū ana kua rēhitangia te kohanga kia noho tauira mai ngā tamariki e toru tekau mā rua te rahi mai i te kotahi mā rua o ngā marama tae atu ki te ono o ngā tau te pakeke.

He mea taka iho mai tō rātou ingoa i te pepehā o Ngāti Whakaue mātua i te māngai ake o Tunohopu tāna e kī ai, "Hai aha noa ahau te mate ai, ko taku Pākārito ka tupu".

He take tō te ingoa nei i tīpakongia ai e ngā matua o te kōhanga.

He kupu whakarite ki te tupu matomato o te harakeke. Engari ko te whānuitanga o te titiro ko te nanao atu ki ngā whakamiharotanga katoa o te ao taketake. Mā ngā hua mātotoru o te ao e tika ai, e kaha ai te tupu o te harakeke.

Ko tētehi o ngā rangatira o tēnei whare mātauranga ko Tiffany Te Moni, he toki e kore e tangatanga i te rā kia hua mai te rētōtanga o te hiranga mō te hemo tonu atu tōna whakapau kaha kia eke te ihu o tōna waka i te kapu o te ngaru. Me pau te rua tau e wātea ai he kuhunga ki tēnei whare mātauranga inā hoki te kaha pīrangitia kia hono mai ngā tamariki ki tēnei kura ngākauwhakaiti.

E titiro pae tawhito hoki a Tiffany me tōna hiahia ki te whakawhānuingia tō rātou kāinga ako, nā tēnei matapopore ōna kua hokonga e ia te whare wātea ki tāhaki. Ko tētehi o ngā taupā nui ko te korenga o ngā pouako māraurau whoi anō kai a ia hoki te whakautu – Whaowhia te kete mātauranga.

Me mātau ngā pouako, mā te aha i te tohu paetahi whakaako kōhungahunga.

Tokowhitu katoa ngā pou mahi, tae ana ki te kaiawhina me te kairīwhi. Nā te mea he puna reo Māori anahe te wāhi me māori hoki te arero o ngā Kaiako. Āpitihia ki tēnei ko te mārautanga katoa he Te Arawatanga.

Ko tētehi anō o ōna kawekawe pākihi ko te mātanga hāpai e kīa nei ko Houmai he whakarāpopotanga o te ingoa o tō tātou tupuna a Houmaitawhiti. Kai te kōkirihia tēnei waka ināianei i tetehi kirimana mā Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga.

Kai ngā kāinga o te puku o Waikato tēnei waka e tere ana me te poitō o te waka ko te kura nui ko Te Pākārito. Hei tā Tiffany ka āhua mōrearea ētehi o ngā whānau e kuhu mai ana ki te wahatieke o te kōhanga reo nei, mā te āta noho i ngā parirau o Houmai ka mārie ai te whatumanawa ka ngāwari noa te whakawhiti i te kōhanga reo ki te kura tuatahi. Koia nei tōna pikopiko o te rangi.

He ahakoa kua pahemo noa ngā tau e rima me i kore tōna whānau kua kore e pakari mai tōna moemoeā.

"Ko taku moemoeā ki te whakapūare tōku ake kōhanga ki tō mātou ūkaipō kia pūkīore katoa mai aku kiri tata, kai tā wāhi kē te nuinga o rātou, kāre anō ki a hoki mai ētehi mō tetehi wā roa whoi anō ka tata te wā whakapūare i tō mātou kōhanga ka puta te reo aituā kua taumaha tō mātou whaea kēkē a Iri. E tata hemo ana. He kore hiahia nōna ki te whakaroa i te whakapūaretanga hai tāna ki ahau, ' ki te hemo ahau a te Tūrei, ko mana kē te ōtā o ngā tio, whoi anō ka tae mai hai te rā o taku nehu".

"E hika – nānā tonu tana tangihanga i whakatakoto – e hemo ana tō tātou whāea kua hoki katoa mai aku kiri whānaunga".

Nō te rua tekau mā iwa o Hanuere i te tau e rua mano kotahi tekau mā whiti, ka hemo a Irirangi Te Kowhai ( nee Haronga) Ae, koia tētehi o ngā mōrehu o te mate pukupuku. I mate te wiki whai mai i tana whakawetohanga i tana mihini pūrere tātari. He tuakana taina a Irirangi rāua ko Aroha te whaea o Tiffany.

I taua rangi tonu ka karakiangia tō mātou kāinga e ngā tohunga nui o Te Arawa a Mataia Keepa me Anaha Hiini. Ka puarengia ngā tatau ki te iwi.

Site preparation for Te Pākārito.

E waiata ana a Tiffany i te mutunga o te whaikōrero a tana tāne a Stephen, ka hotuhotu tana manawa ka heke ngā roimata i ōna kanohi kāre he mutunga he horuhoru, he kotokoto, he aroha. Ka ūpoko hirahira ai e mātai ōna kanohi ki tētehi o ana whānaunga ka tae mai te mōhiotanga kua hemo tōna whaea, kua mate a Iri.

Nā reira ko te whakamihi a Te Pākārito ki tō rātou kuia ko te rā whakahirahira he rangi tunu paherowa, tētehi o ngā keke rangatira o tēnei tohunga tunu kai.

Ka whakaeke mai te manuwhiri ki te kōhanga ka rangona te mahanatanga o te whenua me te whānau, i ētehi atu taimā ka rere te wairua hamumu.

E nau mai ana ki te tini tangata haere mai haere mai.

- Te Puna Whakatongarewa kua utua e Irirangi Te Motu

English Translation

Only the best is good enough for the mokopuna of Te Pākārito.

For early learning centre co-owner-operator Tiffany Te Moni nee Hicks, it is about the best possible education outcomes delivered in an authentic and organically Maori manner.

Last week Te Pākārito celebrated its fifth birthday.

It has not been without its challenges especially in the building and development phase.

The learning centre in Railway Road was the homestead of the Haronga whānau, childhood home of Tiffy's mother, Aroha Hicks, and was built by her parents, the late Pera and Rui Haronga.

It started out as a two-bedroom home on a lot of land but Pera & Rui added to it as their family grew. They had six children of their own but the house was always full of kids mainly from Koutu and whānau from Gisborne "because Rotorua was the big smoke ".

For Tiffany Te Moni and her mother Aroha Hicks, work literally is home away from home.

The mother of three's office is set up in her Nanny's bedroom. Few structural changes have been made to the home in its latest alteration with the intention of maintaining the home feel that it has always possessed.

Even the retro carpet in the hallway is the original carpet.

"They suggested updating the retro carpet but I said no, it was our cricket pitch and play space as kids and it wouldnt be the same without it."

In 2014 Tiffy was at a crossroads. "I had just lost my job with the Taumata, had a surprise pregnancy & didnt really want to go back to primary school teaching after finding a new passion for ECE.

"Aunty Hapa and Mum suggested 'why don't you open your own centre?'

"You know what you want and you have seen enough kohanga and kura to know what works."

After lengthy wānanga with her husband, Stephen Te Moni she thought about it and was glad to take advice from the "go-to person" in the Haronga whanau, Diane Hapatapu Haronga, an expert advisor in human resources and GMA and co-director of Te Pākārito.

She was also fortunate enough to have a very skilled expert in Early Childhood as her mother who later became the third director of Te Pākārito, Aroha Hicks.

She registered the company, Te Pākārito Ltd, in 2014.

"I realised I had been building a dream in my mind for years and had been preparing for it without knowing it— going around and looking at kohanga, kura and early learning centres as part of my previous mahi with Te Taumata o Ngati Whakaue.

'I thought 'why can't my kids have it all? High quality reo, teachers, learning experiences, that aligned with neuro-science and our own tikanga and taonga tawhito. I felt it was my obligation to my whakapapa to deliver this and nothing less.

It also included a place with a good wairua which is where the homestead came in.

As well as strong reo and tikanga Māori, Tiffy wanted her graduates to benefit from mainstream learning and utilised them to supplement their own kaupapa.

With the education plan set, they needed planning permission so went off to the Rotorua District Council where they encountered big barriers. The council wanted the trees planted by her Koro Pera over 60 years ago removed for a carpark.

"Those trees have whakapapa. My koro brought the loquat seedling from his whēnua at Te Karaka near Gisborne and replanted it here. It maintains a tangible whakapapa connection to my Te Aitanga-a-māhaki whēnua and Te Arawa.

The Haronga homestead in Railway Road, Rotorua, above, transformed into Te Pākārito.

"Even the roses were planted by my nanny and Aunty Hapa which Public Health wanted us to remove due to thorns. At the time it seemed as though 'the authorities' wanted to remove the whakapapa connection that makes this place so special".

"We didn't know what to do. It was scary navigating through the council requirements."

Help came in the form of architect Darin Grant of Darin Grant Design and after months of battling they finally got consent.

The whanau applied to the Ministry of Education for funding but was unsuccessful on their first attempt. The second brought good results.

It was just after the Christchurch earthquakes that new coucil EQC regulations presented another hurdle. A seismic report and fire wall requirements resulted in more delays and unexpected costs.

"Aunty Hapa and mum dug into their savings and I sold my car to cover the cost"

For Tiffy a positive from these hard times was a valuable lesson for her sons: If you have a dream hard work, perseverance and an undeterred focus will help to achieve it. Now they also reap the rewards of its success.

Then came the physical conversion to a learning centre, which turned up a number of unexpected treasures.

The toilets use the original plumbing and the "cowboy doors" (saloon doors) were some of the treasures stored in her Koro's shed. Among many other treasures such as the old red whānau scooter which was way older than her, and Koros musket from the war.

More of her Koro's DIY treasures were uncovered while smashing the old concrete up including bed, furniture frames, and the kids' old bikes used as DIY concrete reinforcing.

But the whanaungatanga and help from whānau, friends and the Koutu community is what Tiffy values most.

"We were working at the site one day and some of our Koutu kids were walking along the railway tracks. They asked what were we doing then came and helped to dig out the sandpit for the rest of the day."

She is also most grateful to her hero, her father Barry Hicks who has the trick of all trades with numerous contacts and, always found a solution to any problem that felt impossible to solve.

Materials and resources were donated, bought second-hand or made.

"Without the labour, time, koha and aroha from whānau and friends we wouldn't be here today."

Five years on they are in huge demand, and have built a second business arm, Te Pākārito Education Consultants which provides professional development to Kohanga and ECE services as far as the Waikato Region.

"Our success has hugely been because of the people who believed in our kaupapa and did the hard yards, especially my amazing team of kaiako that have an undying commitment to our tamariki."