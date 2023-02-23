Exhibition has travelled far and wide in the past decade.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

See below for English translation

Ko Tuku Iho ki te pae o Te Matatini

He rau noa ngā whakawhetai ka ūhia ki runga ki ngā pakihiwi o te manuwhiri, o te pīoi , o te tangata ka tae ki Te Matatini ā te wiki nei. Ko te whakawhetai tuatahi ko te mātakitaki i ngā kapa toa o te motu. Ko te whakawhetai tuarua he hakoke noa i te whakakitenga whakamīharo Māori nei a Tuku Iho|Living Legacy.

Ko tana whakakitenga tuatahi i Aotearoa nei. He kaupapa nā te New Zealand Māori Arts & Crafts i waihanga, hai whakaatu i ngā mahi toi a tātau te iwi Māori pēnei me te whakairo rākau, te orooro pounamu, te tā moko, te kapa haka me te huhua noa atu o ngā taonga kāmehameha a tātau te Māori.

He kaupapa e kaha tautokongia ana e Creative New Zealand me Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival. Ko te whāinga matua o Tuku Iho, he kawe i te mana nui o te Māori ki ngā ātamira o tēnei whenua otīā o te ao whānui. Tēnei kaupapa hakoke hoki.

Kua tae ōna waewae ki te whenua o Hapani, Haina, Mareiha, Tīre, Amerika ki te tonga, Parīhi, Amerika ki te tokerau hoki. Kua nanakia te wā me te tumanako o te ngakau ki te kawe i tēnei whakakitenga hurihuri noa i te whenua o Aotearoa hai whakakitenga mā te hau kāinga ake.E ai ki te tumuwhakare o NZMACI ki a Eraia Kiel.

' Nā Tuku Iho te huarahi whakawhānaungatanga ki te ao. He waka kawe i te ahurea Māori me ngā wāhanga momona katoa o tō tātau ao ki ātea nui o te ao whānui. Kua hipa te kotahi tekau o ngā tau a Tuku Iho e hakoke ana. Kua tae te wā kia whakaarangia tēnei kaupapa ki Aotearoa nei’.

Kai te hāngai pū hoki a Tuku Iho ki ngā wawata o te mana whakahaere me te take i whakatūria a New Zealand Māori Arts & Crafts. He poipoi, he tiaki, he manaaki, he whakarauora i te ahurea tiketike o tātau te Māori kia kāua e pēnei me te konga o te ahi.

Tuku Iho opening reception at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in 2017.

" Kāore he huarahi i tua atu o te whakaatu i te mana o te ao Māori ki te ao tēnā i ngā mahi a the whare wānanga, a te whare tapere me te whare pukenga hoki.

Engari a Tuku Iho nei, ehara i te mea he whakakitenga a Toi anake, e hē. He waka tātai korero, he reo tuku iho, he whakapapa nā reira e Māori ai tātau te iwi o tēnei whenua. Wheoi anō ki te ātea nui o Te Matatini tēnei waka ngangahū ai.

He wā hoki tēnei ki a whakatata mai te manuwhiri, te tauhou ki te kaupapa hoki o NZMACI, mēnā he hiahia nō tētehi ki a noho mai hai tauira, anei te wā tika, haere mai, kake mai ki te korero tahi ki ngā tohunga me ngā ākonga’.

Ko ētehi o ngā mea ka whakaatungia e NZMACI. He pātaka kai, engari kia mahara kotou kāre he kai ō roto. He whare anake. He wāhi taonga pūoro, ā, he wāhi whakarākai hoki. Ko Arekatera ‘Katz’ Maihi ( Nō NgaPuhi |Ngāti Whātua) tētehi o ngā mātanga tā moko ka puta mai ki te kaupapa whakahirahira. Ko te hunga hoko tikiti ki a rātau hoki te huarahi pounamu ki te Heartland Lounge ki te whakakitenga rangatira nei. Ko Tuku Iho.

He ahakoa kai Te Matatini mō te wā itiiti nei, kai te tēpū ngā rangatira e whakatakoto rautaki ana hai kawe i tēnei kaupapa ki ngā hau e whā o te motu.

— Na Raimona Inia i whakamaoritia.

He whakamihi nāku hoki ki a Shine Collective mō te pūrongo nei.

English Translation

Visitors to Te Matatini at Nga Ana Wai Eden Park this week are doubly blessed: Not only do they have the creme de la creme of kapa haka to admire but also the internationally renowned Māori arts and culture exhibition, Tuku Iho | Living Legacy.

It is the first chance audiences in New Zealand have had to see Tuku Iho.

Created by the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI), Tuku Iho | Living Legacy highlights the best in traditional and contemporary Māori culture, featuring more than 60 works of art, in-situ pounamu (greenstone) and wood carving, live tā moko, kapa haka, contemporary musicians, and cultural collaborations.

He mahi whakairo na Tuku Iho|Living Legacy.

Brought to New Zealand audiences in partnership with Creative New Zealand and Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival, Tuku Iho provides a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on age-old taonga and traditional crafts, while giving an understanding of their place in today’s world.

The exhibition has enjoyed global fame since 2013, touring China, Malaysia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, North America, and Japan.

NZMACI General Manager, Eraia Kiel says it has long been a shared desire to give people the chance to see the exhibition that has wowed audiences across the globe.

“Tuku Iho has allowed us to share our culture, traditions, and art with the world. Now, 10 years since it first toured, our own people will get to experience the mana and beauty of the exhibition.”

Eraia says Tuku Iho contributes to NZMACI’s legislated mandate to protect, promote and perpetuate Māori arts, crafts, and culture.

“What better way is there to tell our stories and reflect the diversity of our culture than through our art forms, which we have practised for centuries?

Traditional tattooist, Arekatera “Katz” Maihi (Ngāti Whātua | Ngā Puhi)is on-site at Nga Ana Wai Eden Park during Te Matatini. Photo / Joy Asico

“Tuku Iho is a celebration of who we are; the traditions, language and values that have shaped our identity as Māori, and we are proud to be able to showcase them all at Te Matatini – the heart of Māori performing arts.

“This is also an opportunity for young Māori, participating and spectating at Te Matatini, to learn more about NZMACI and how they can apply to study and learn alongside our master carvers and weavers,” Mr Kiel says.

The works on display include a full-size pātaka (storehouse) façade, taonga puoro (musical instruments) and taonga whakarākai (head and body adornments).

Traditional Māori tattooist, Arekatera “Katz” Maihi (Ngāti Whātua | Ngā Puhi) was on-site over the four-day exhibition, doing live tā moko.

All Te Matatini ticket holders had complimentary access to Heartland Lounge where Tuku Iho was set up. While this pop-up exhibition will only be available to Te Matatini ticket holders, plans are underway to develop a touring exhibition to bring the experience to the rest of Aotearoa.

■ Thanks to Shine Collective for this purongo.







