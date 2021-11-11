Kāhu ki Rotorua: Kei wareware tātou: Rotorua Airport recognises mana whenua

Rotorua Airport is committed to ensuring processes are in place which respect this position, both today and into the future. Video by Rawinia Phillips Smith.

Rotorua Airport is committed to ensuring processes are in place which respect this position, both today and into the future.

Nā te mate urutā kowheori taumata rua e hē ai tētehi tikanga tawhito o te taunga rererangi o Rotorua. Ko te tohu o te Rangaawatea me te mana whenua i a Te Ure o Uenukukopako tēnā.

Me te wairua rangitūhāhā o te taunga rererangi i ōna whare wehenga hou, kai kōnā tētehi wāhi tino whakamiharo.

Nā te Tumuwhakarae tawhito nā Mark Gibb te tūāpāpā i whakatakoto kai Pukeroa Oruawhata a ia e hautū waka ana ināianei.

Ko te whakamihi ki te mana whenua ki Te Ure o Uenukukopako e tika katoa ai te noho tahi a ngā pahi tokorua nei. Koia tēnei te anga whakamua o te taunga rererangi o Rotorua kaupapa matua mō te nāianei ā mō te ake tonu atu.

Ka hui ai ngā pahi nei, ko te taunga rererangi me Te Ure o Uenukukopako hai whakawaha ai ngā take me te kimi oranga kia mau ai te rongo. Ko te whakahaeretanga a te taunga rererangi o Rotorua he rite tahi ki te huinga kaunihera o ngā roto moana o Rotorua engari he poari motuhake kē tō rātou.

He mana whakatau waka rererangi torohaki rānei he whakatau tāhimana whiti rererangi tūtohinga

I timatahia ngā whakahoutanga taunga rererangi i te tau 2019 he titiro pae tawhiti te pūtake, ko te whakahou me te whakapakari ngā manu tūtei, waihoki ko te whakamārō i ngā whare kia paiaka toitū me te whakawhānui hoki kia hāneanea ai te noho a ngā manuwhiri tūārangi.

Ko ngā whakaahua tekau a ngā toa pou-urungi nō Te Ure o Uenukukopako e rua mīta mā te kotahi mīta te whānuitanga, te wehi whakaharahara ka kitea e te mārea e tū whakahīhī ana ki te whare whakairi toi.

" Nō tūā o te rori ēnei pou-urungi" e ai ki a Logan Charters-Leahy, koia te Tumuwhakarae mō te wā poto nei. Whoi anō ka noho ō mātou pou-urungi nō te pōkaitara rererangi mo te tekau mā tahi o ngā rā ki te taunga rererengi o Rotorua he whakangūngū te take i te marama o Haratua, nā wai rā ka whākina mai e rātou he tokowhitu o ngā pou-urungi nō Uenukukopako he haihana meiha rātou.

Ka wehi katoa rātou i runga i te mōhiotanga nō te kāinga pakupaku kē nei rātou. He whakangūngū tūtirahōkai ngā parawhakawai a te RNZAF ki a mau i a rātou te kawau mārō i te pahi T-6C Texan II waka rererangi nō tētehi taunga rererangi tauhou.

Tata ki te waru o ngā waka rererangi Texan T-6C II i noho mai ki Rotorua mō te roanga o ngā whakangūngūtanga, waihoki he hokorua ngā tangata i noho hoki mai ki te taunga rererangi.

English Translation

Covid-19 alert level 2 has scuppered what has become a tradition at Rotorua Airport — the commemoration of Armistice Day with mana whenua Ngati Uenukukopako.

And the cathedral-like atmosphere of the airport's newly renovated departures hall is the ideal venue.

The groundwork for the relationship was laid by former airport CEO Mark Gibb who is now chief executive officer of Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust.

Recognising the importance of Ngāti Uenukukopako as mana whenua, Rotorua Airport is committed to ensuring processes are in place which respect this position, both today and into the future.

Regular meetings are held between the airport and Ngāti Uenukukopako, providing a platform for issues and developments to be considered and ensuring strong communication between the two.

Rotorua Airport operates as a Rotorua Lakes Council Controlled Organisation (CCO) with an independent board. It can cater for domestic jets, as well as transtasman charter flights.

The major upgrade of the airport began in 2019 in order to future-proof the airport, meet new security and seismic strengthening requirements, cater for growth in passenger numbers and improve first impressions for visitors.

The 2m by 1m photographs of 10 Ngati Uenukukopako airmen form a magnificent gallery.

"These airmen were guys from literally just down the road," said acting CEO Logan Charters-Leahy.

Logan said that when our Air Force spent 11 days on a training exercise at Rotorua Airport in May this year many of them commented that several of the Ngati Uenukukopako airmen were warrant officers.

They thought it was pretty marvellous that so many officers came from such a small place.

The RNZAF exercise was for trainee pilots to confirm their formation flying skills in the T-6C Texan II aircraft from an unfamiliar airport.

Up to eight Texan T-6C II aircraft were stationed in Rotorua for the duration of the exercise with about 40 personnel based at the airport.