Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson during their press conference, where Shaw announced his resignation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson during their press conference, where Shaw announced his resignation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Outgoing Green Party co-leader James Shaw says he’s concerned the coalition Government could unwind efforts to uphold the role of Māori in environmental and resource management.

Shaw announced yesterday he would step down as co-leader in March but stay on in Parliament to fight for his member’s bill to include the right to a sustainable environment in the Bill of Rights Act.

He’s also anxious about the fate of the National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity, where he did a lot of work with Māori to try to ensure an indigenous world view could be included in resource management.

“I would have liked the opportunity to work on the rollout of that and I’m anxious about some of the interests represented in the current Government.” says Shaw.

Shaw has been co-leader of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand since May 2015.

He served as a government minister for two terms, holding the portfolios of climate change (2017-2023), statistics (2017-2020), associate finance (2017-2020) and associate environment (2020-2023).

Nominations for the tauiwi co-leader of the Green Party will open today and close on Wednesday, February 14.

Claudette Hauiti - Waatea.News.Com