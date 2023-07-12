Māori have up to midnight to switch rolls for the 2023 election. Photo / NZME

Māori have up to midnight to switch rolls for the 2023 election. Photo / NZME

At midnight tonight, the door for Māori wanting to switch to the general roll or opt from the general roll to the Māori roll will be closed.

The Electoral Commission said last-minute movements has seen a slight increase in activity with people signing on to their electoral roll of choice.

Māori voters who are already enrolled won’t be able to switch rolls again after the October election.





A graphic showing how many went from the general roll to the Māori toll and how many went the other way. Image / Supplied

Voters of Māori descent who are not enrolled yet can enrol and make their roll choice any time.

As of yesterday, 7376 had gone from the general roll to the Māori roll, 6097 from the Māori roll to general roll, there were 1833 new enrolments to the Māori roll and 974 new enrollments to the general roll.

Going through the seven Māori electorates, in Hauraki-Waikato, 849 voters went from the general roll to Māori roll, 770 from the Māori roll to general roll and 225 new enrolments to the Maori roll.

In Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, 830 voters went from the general roll to the Māori roll, 842 from the Māori roll to the general roll and 186 new enrolments to the Māori roll.

Across Tāmaki Makaurau, 1216 voters went from the general roll to the Māori roll, 718 from the Māori roll to the general roll and 450 new enrolments to the Māori roll.

Te Tai Hauāuru also has some big movement with 1063 voters from the general roll to the Māori roll, 772 from the Māori roll to the general roll and 175 new enrolments to the Māori roll.

Up north in Te Tai Tokerau, 1142 have gone from the general roll to the Māori roll, 858 opted off the Māori roll for the general roll and 335 new enrolments to the Māori roll.

In the south of Te Tai Tonga, 1406 have gone from the general roll to the Māori roll, 1267 have switched from the Māori roll to the general roll and there are 278 new enrolments to the Māori roll.

And finally in Waiariki, 870 have gone off the general roll for the Māori roll, ironically 870 - the same number - have opted off the Māori roll for the general roll and there are 184 new enrolments on the Māori roll.

The Māori roll changes. Image / Supplied

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for 12 years for Te Whānau o Waipareira.