From kura kaupapa to University of Auckland graduate, Hikawai Te Nahu has a bright future ahead.

From kura kaupapa to University of Auckland graduate, Hikawai Te Nahu has a bright future ahead.

In a journey that spans from lifelong immersion in te ao Māori, to navigating the world of mainstream education, Hikawai Te Nahu reflects on his kura kaupapa Māori roots.

Born and raised in Rotorua and immersed in Te Āo Māori his entire life, Te Nahu packed his bags for Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland in 2019, leaving behind the richness of his Māori community lifestyle.

Hailing from Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Porou, Rongomaiwahine, Te Aitanga ā Hauiti, and Ngāti Te Whatuiāpiti, Te Nahu has graduated on May 8 with a conjoint bachelor’s degree in arts and science.

Throughout his studies, Te Nahu focused on rangatiratanga (leadership) and kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of Aotearoa New Zealand’s freshwater systems, blending his interests in Māori studies and environmental science.

His commitment to these areas is reflected in his diverse portfolio, which showcases years of growth and achievement. From his role as a reo teacher and tikanga adviser for the university, to working with his iwi at Te Arawa Lakes Trust in hopes to improve the regions freshwater systems, Hikawai consistently demonstrates his dedication to his culture.

Hikawai Te Nahu at his graduation on Wednesday from Auckland University.

He’s an internationally recognised kaihaka, making it to the finals of Te Matatini 2023, the world’s largest Indigenous performing arts festival, where he tied for second place with Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue.

He also won the Te Arawa Regionals in March 2024. While balancing his studies, Hikawai toured Italy and Taiwan with his kapa performing at various festivals.

He was a recipient of the 2023 University of Auckland’s Blues Awards in the Culture category. This was a nomination from the university’s pro vice-chancellor Māori office, in recognition for his passion for haka and willingness to bring the mana of Māori culture to a predominantly Western institution.

However, it wasn’t an easy feat to get to this point, but Te Nahu attributes all his successes to his Te Ao Māori background and kura kaupapa Māori Aho Matua upbringing.

As a proud kura boy, Te Nahu asserts: “Kura Kaupapa Māori is where Rangatira are made.”

“Kura kids are equipped from an early age to understand the value of our identity. Our physical, academic and spiritual skills are all nurtured.”

“So, when we venture off into the world, we never lose sight of our ahurea, our whakapapa, and our tuakiritanga – this keeps us well grounded, giving us a strong foundation to withstand life’s challenges.”

New Zealand marks Maori Language Week every September, this year 13th-19th. Photo / Horowhenua Chronicle

“In one of my essays for Māori Studies, I discussed the importance of movements like Te Petihana Reo Māori (1972), the Kohanga Reo movement (1982), and the Kura Kaupapa Māori movement (1985). These movements all played a role in the Te Reo Māori Renaissance, of which I was privileged to reap the benefits.”

“But history aside, the core of our curriculum is the health and wellbeing of the child, their wairua and their identity. This is how success is made – everything else comes second.”

Te Nahu is proof of that, earning himself NCEA level 1, 2, and 3 with excellence, at the age of 15.

Reflecting on his first years at the University of Auckland, Te Nahu instantly noticed the difference in learning methods and lack of relationship building within a Western institution.

He first has a chuckle about learning te reo Māori through a Western approach.

“I took language papers as a way of staying grounded. Naturally, I was becoming physically detached to my home so taking te reo Māori papers seemed appropriate,” he explains.

“But it was so strange!” he laughed. “Learning my own language in a Pākehā way.”

This experience marked the start of a journey where he began to unpack the benefits of a Māori education system. The focus through his studies was to provide a lens that enhanced Te Āo Māori learning, ways of knowing and being.

“That’s why programmes like Tuākana are important to bridge the gap in cultural competency because it has an impact on our learning. It is a form of Te Āo Māori learning, fostering a tuākana-teina relationship.”

When asked about the debate of whether Māori and Pacific people deserve to have designated study spaces, in response to a recent ordeal, Hikawai says: “It amuses me to see how some people spend so much energy finding more and more silly things to complain about us Māori and Pasifika people.

“Having a solid support system is a way of life for us. It’s a way to stay connected, establish good networks and relationships, and to have a community that unconditionally supports you.”

For Te Nahu, that support system is Ngā Tauira Māori (NTM), the Māori Students Association, recognised as an incubator of Māori leaders by the university.

“I really struggled in my first year in terms of the type of learning environment I stepped into. But then I met members of Ngā Tauira Māori who recognised me from Rotorua. The thing about Māori is that there’s always someone that knows someone that knows someone that knows you.”

With everything Te Nahu has learned, he acknowledges that university can be seen as a barrier for kura kids but asserts that kura kids are more than capable.

“It can be tough coming from a small classroom where the student-teacher ratio meant each student got some good one-on-one time, to then attend a university where there’s sometimes up to 200 students a class.”

Where to next?

Combining his passion for Mātauranga Māori with Western scientific methods, Te Nahu keeps his options open to working in environmental science, marine science, and sustainability. In particular, addressing issues like climate change and freshwater management within the Te Arawa region.

Te Nahu emphasises the importance of maintaining cultural connection while navigating different educational spaces.

“Mātauranga Māori partnered with Western methods of science can create actionable solutions that are important to Māori,” he says. “But the more I dove into my studies, the more it affirmed what Māori have known for generations.”

He’s deferred his master’s degree for the time being, as opportunities arise left, right and centre, ranging from travel to furthering his academia career. He has just returned from Taiwan and heading back to Italy next week to commemorate the 28th Māori Battalion.

He wants to spend some time doing things that he enjoys.

“At the moment, I’m just happy to be back home to focus on tā moko, mahi toi, and pursuing things that fill my wairua cup.”



