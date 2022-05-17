He Tohu exhibition attracts 100,000 visitors in five years

An artist's impression of He Tohu, a permanent exhibition featuring the Treaty of Waitangi, the Women's Suffrage Petition and He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni. Image / Supplied

Up to 100,000 people are said to have been within the walls of the He Tohu exhibition at the National Library of New Zealand since its opening in 2017.

The exhibition is based on the three documents that helped shape New Zealand's history: He Whakaputanga – the 1835 Declaration of Independence, 1840 Te Tiriti o Waitangi and 1893 Women's Suffrage Petition.

Among the 100,000 people include almost 20,000 school students who have had the chance to look at and learn about the documents. He Tohu was created with a target audience of 10 to 15-year-olds in mind.

He Tohu is a collaborative exhibition, with Archives New Zealand statutory guardians of these documents in a state-of-the-art conservation space in Wellington.

The exhibition aims to tell the stories of the documents, explain their significance, and encourage debate about how they will influence the future.

It was also created to preserve the fragile and invaluable documentary heritage, ensuring access to these taonga and enhancing learning opportunities for young New Zealanders.

"The importance of he whakapapa kōrero, he whenua kura – talking about our past to create a better future is what He Tohu is all about," acting chief archivist Kaipupuri Matua Honiana Love said.

"He Tohu goes beyond the documents to encourage visitors to learn more about their history with the interactive displays and information in the exhibition space outside the documents room.

"These are living documents. They continue to be relevant today and help shape our future."

A range of notable public figures have visited He Tohu, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Japanese politician Shinjiro Koizumi, their Majesties the King and Queen of Tonga, the director secretary of the CIA, the All Blacks and former Miss Universe New Zealand Diamond Langi.

"We have noticed an increase of induction groups from within the public service, along with media organisations and, of course, school groups from around the country with the new curriculum having a sharper focus on New Zealand history," says national librarian Te Pouhuaki Rachel Esson.

"The feedback from visitors has been fantastic. It has promoted wider discussion about all aspects of our collective history, good and bad."