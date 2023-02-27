Rewi Spraggon at his mobile hangi pit at Te Matatini. Photo / Supplied

Forget the kapa haka - the first prize of the Te Matatini hangi competition goes to Māori master chef Rewi Spraggon, whose feast for the hakari was as sharp and good looking as the Ngāti Whātu Ōrakēi Matua at the powhiri.

Like the men of Ngāti Whātua TikTok who featured their dapper dress styles went ballistic on social media, so too has the hakari - feast that takes place after a ceremony - kai preparation been a big winner, with Spraggon boasting 78,000 views in a day.

Spraggon's baskets of kai to feed the masses. Photo / Supplied

Tasked with providing a memorable kai experience for the visitors and dignitaries after the Te Matatini powhiri at Bastion Point, it was the hangi master’s job to feed around 7000.

“The hangi for the Te Matatini powhiri would probably be the biggest hangi in the district since the Kohimarama Conference held on the 10th of July 1860, where many Rangatira chiefs from around the country gathered,” Spraggon told the Herald.

The crayfish were smoked on the hangi trays to add flavour. Photo / Supplied

“They wanted around 7000 people fed, so a hakari stage was set up with the many tribal delicacies brought from the around the country.”

Spraggon said the menu had to showcase all that is great about New Zealand and Māori-style cooking.

“I asked my cousin Ngahuia Hawke to help and we set about to showcase hangi and seafood.”

The hangi itself required three tonnes of food, which were cooked in 132 baskets, spread across three large hangi pits.

Spraggon said while Te Matatini brings out the best in kapa haka, for hangi experts feeding the whānau - who will tell you if its not to their standards - was a challenge of all his hangi skills.

He sourced much of the kai from Māori providers.

“We smoked over 900 crayfish tails from a Māori company at Port Nicholson and smoked them over the top of the hangi. That added a loving manuka flavour to the koura before it was steamed in garlic butter,” Spraggon said.

Smoking hot hangi for the hakari. Photo / Supplied

“We also cooked 400 Titi mutton birds, in the hangi a few days before the event. Hawke and her team had been preparing the kai for the hakari 10 days prior with Kina from the Waitemata harbour and Paua from Rekohu the Chatham Islands. Ika Mata - raw fish was supplied by Takitimu fisheries and Pacific oysters and mussel from Moana another Maori owned company.”

The Hangi Master team also fed thousands of people during the four-day event at Eden Park with hangi meals as well as Spraggon’s hangi pork steam buns and hangi pies.

“My dream is to do more then 10,000 hangi like our old people did and its only events such as this that give you that opportunity,” Spraggon said.



