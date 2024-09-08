But his life had been heading down a very different path - and he ended up in prison.

“I basically just ended up in a situation and reacted in a not-so-good manner, yeah just violence and that which landed me a five-and-a-half-year sentence.”

Thornhill’s Accommodate to Work Scheme takes men from prisons in Tongariro, Whanganui and Hawke’s Bay. On release they are given subsidised accommodation, three meals a day, a support team, transport, and a fully paid orchard job.

Near the end of his sentence, Kaiwai was told about the programme, and decided to sign up.

“It’s kept me out of trouble, kept me busy - too busy to go get into trouble anywhere. My focus is on working and saving up,” he said.

Turoa Peita is also part of the scheme, he had spent two and a half years in prison for grievous bodily harm, and once out he went to work in the orchards for Thornhill.

“I was trapped in the cycle, would have done the same thing if I’d gotten out. It was time for me to grow up,” he said.

Thornhill has now taken more than 60 people through its prisoner rehabilitation scheme. Photo / RNZ / Alexa Cook

Before prison he had been living in the Bay of Plenty.

“I was heavily addicted to drugs, I loved drugs and crime and that... I loved it and I was pretty good at it - I thought that was my forte, being a user and a loser,” Peita said

“My life now is mean, I just stay focused on my short-term goals banging out. Drugs play no part in my life anymore, I’ve knocked that on the head.”

Although it had been a hard process getting to where he is today.

“Ended up in the loony bin at one stage, ended up in the mental ward through my drug abuse,” he said.

Thornhill began the scheme five years ago with just one person, and programme manager Drew Bibby said they’ve since helped more than 60 former prisoners.

“We are taking the best people coming out of prison but we’re not necessarily looking at what they’ve done in the past or how bad they were or how bad their attitude was, it’s how good their attitude is now,” Bibby said.

“We’re not trying to hold them in this career for good, I mean there are great career paths but if they just want to get on their feet, get stabilised for a few months and if they want to be a builder... that’s great - we’ll facilitate any career path whether it’s external or internal.”

One of those overseeing the work is assistant vineyard manager Fraser Agnew.

“Everyone deserves a second chance - I normally don’t talk to them about what their offences were - they’re here now with us and it’s moving forward so that’s how I judge them,” he said.

The programme receives no government funding, and Bibby said he was not aware of any other businesses offering prisoners work and a roof over their head when they were released.

He was encouraging others to start similar schemes - and said while it did not always work out, for many people it was what stopped them re-offending.

“A lot have cut that cycle and a lot are still out there today doing productive things in their community,” he said.

“That’s why we are still doing it five years on, every time it doesn’t work it’s a bit of a bummer but for the majority we are getting really good results.”

Robert Kaiwai grew up farming and is enjoying using those skills again. Photo / RNZ / Alexa Cook

The programme is giving people like Kaiwai and Peita a future in the horticulture industry.

“Couldn’t ask for better, and it’s all outdoors - fresh air. I just like my freedom, my outdoor freedom. This kind of work is what I’m used to doing so I’ll probably carry on learning new things,” Kaiwai said.

“You need a good routine aye... it’s giving me structure and something to wake up to,” Peita said.



