Digital billboard company Go Media has spent a decade putting up other people’s businesses in lights, and now it’s the Māori-owned firm’s turn to shine.

Co-founder Andrea Rongonui took out the top prize in this year’s Māori Women’s Development Incorporation awards, as well as the Tāmaki Makaurau, innovation and social enterprise categories.

MWDI interim chair Linda Clay says she’s watched the firm grow over the years, fending off tough competition from larger overseas players through innovation and its focus on building strong relationships.

She was also impressed by Go Media’s Good Impressions campaign, where free advertising on digital billboards was given to organisations achieving positive social outcomes.

“Over the span of this campaign they’ve donated $79 million of advertising and it’s really innovative. It also prompts their larger customers to be involved so they can offset some of the advertising they are giving away,” Clay says.

With 110 nominations from eight regions, the awards were a good way to draw wahine into the Maori Women’s Development whanau, where they can contribute to its kaupapa of building business cap[ability and financial independence.

Go Media are also the sponsors of the Warriors home ground - Go Media Stadium.

Adam Gifford, Waatea.News.Com