Mark Kopua gives a karakia to the crowd who gathered outside Lawson Field Theatre yesterday morning in a remembrance event one year on from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Matai O'Connor

Mark Kopua gives a karakia to the crowd who gathered outside Lawson Field Theatre yesterday morning in a remembrance event one year on from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Matai O'Connor

The sun shone over the hills as karakia rang through the air in Gisborne yesterday morning to acknowledge a year since Cyclone Gabrielle struck Tairāwhiti.

Around 100 people gathered in front of Lawson Field Theatre to take part in a community event organised by waka ama club Horouta Waka Hoe and Māori arts and healing organisation Mahi a Atua.

Marina Park-based Horouta were among the many groups heavily affected by the cyclone which tore through the region on February 13-14.

Waka were destroyed or severely damaged and debris in the Waimatā and Taruheru rivers meant training had to be put on hold until the rivers were cleaned up.

Yesterday’s event was a chance for the community to come together and share karakia.

Dr Diana Kopua, of Mahi a Atua, told the crowd to go back to a year ago.

“That night, when people were receiving messages to evacuate their streets... you might not have been on that street but it was freaky.

“You were thinking about people you loved and whether they were okay. I want you to remember and recognise what it felt like for you. Bring back those memories. You shouldn’t hide it, or distract yourself from it.

“It’s an important part of healing to remember. Remember the strength, your homes, the people, the things we value like water and whenua and our jobs. Remember how sudden it was. It was mamae (pain).

“This is about hope, faith and belief. Bring all of your hope, your faith and your beliefs into your mind and hearts while we do the karakia.

“During the karakia, remember how we all came together. Some were being nosy and seeing how many waka were squashed against logs. Everyone brought out their judgements. But also we all came together as a community and helped one another.”

Tohunga Mark Kopua gave the ancient karakia and explained parts of it to the crowd. He was followed by Sir Selwyn Parata, former chairman of Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou, who performed a karakia and waiata.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was lovely to have the opportunity to come together “and think about where we all were a year ago”.

“We recognise there is still a lot of hurt in our community.

“If you take a look at this summer, we had plenty of people coming into our region.

“It was great and looked like it was all back to normal, but we still have a lot of work and there is still a lot of hurt in the community from the effects of the cyclone.”

She spoke about how people in the community took it on themselves to help whoever they could — such as those who helped take medication to their elderly neighbours... “small stories they think aren’t important but are”.

She thanked those outside the region who gave donations to help with recovery efforts.

“As a community, let’s come together and support each other. If you need help, reach out. There is always someone who can help.”

The event ended with a crowd performance of the waiata Paikea.

This story was published in the Gisborne Herald and is republished with permission.