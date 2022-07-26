Tania Te Whenua, Paula Omsby, Shannon Pakura, Tā Mark Solomon, Cherie Kurarangi, Kleshay Blake and Candice Tuau. Photo / Supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Mongrel Mob Kingdom Wahine Toa has met with Tā Mark Solomon, chairman of the Oranga Tamariki Ministerial Advisory Board, to talk about Māori tamariki and how being ripped away from whānau into state care has long and ever lasting consequences for Māori babies.

Solomon and Oranga Tamariki Ministerial Board member Shannon Pakura met with Wahine Toa Mongrel Mob Kingdom representatives in Rotorua yesterday.

"We wanted to share what we as a Mongrel Mob organisation and whānau group are doing to support our whānau in the Oranga Tamariki system, and what we are doing to support our tamariki in the OT system," spokeswoman Cherie Kurarangi said.

"I shared that our families have limited knowledge or understanding of the Family Court law proceedings or processes, so they don't get proactive with their legal rights entitlements.

"We shared a power point presentation showing where our resources go, and what we are finding is that whānau did not know that they could also contribute to their own whānau plans."

The board was established last year to provide independent advice to the Minister for Children Kelvin Davis, across three key areas of Oranga Tamariki - relationships, social work and organisational structure. The original board chairman was Matthew Tukaki.

Its report, Te Kahu Aroha was accepted as setting the future direction of Oranga Tamariki and is being implemented.

Earlier this year Tukaki stepped aside and Solomon took over as chairman. He along with Dame Naida Glavish and Shannon Pakura were on the initial board and are now joined by Ruth Jones, Mana Williams-Eade and Alfred Filipaina.

Kurarangi said the hui went well and she's hoping for further consultation with the board.

"The outcome of the hui was amazing. We all want to work together for the betterment of our whānau and tamariki and what we want is an engagement with our gang leaders and Oranga Tamariki. The board has made a commitment to that."