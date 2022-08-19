Auckland Central Fire Station staff walk off the job. Photo / Michael Craig

Firefighters throughout the nation protested today in response to what they say is their employer's lack of support.

"It's taken a toll physically and most importantly, mentally, and we're not getting the support necessary," says Waikato Senior station officer, Matiu Leonard.

"We've been responding to purple calls, emergencies that are life-threatening such as suicides, heart attacks, drownings, stabbings."

Leonard who started his career in Auckland and moved to Waikato six years ago was one of hundreds of fulltime firefighters to walk off the job at 11am. He said there is a growing number of firefighters frustrated by the inaction of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

Hamilton firefighters their professional colleague across Aotearoa in strike action. Photo / Supplied

He said it is difficult to help others when the industry can barely help itself.

"We need to be recognised, financially, for the contribution that we give to our society, to be able to continue to help the needs of our country".

Leonard said that despite the walk-off he would continue to serve.

"We want you to be safe but we are just simply asking for the tools to be able to do that."

Waikato station officer Brett Cowper has been in the job for more than 38 years and comes from a long line of firefighters.

Photo / Michael Craig

He said in the history of the fire services there has never been a nation-wide, one-hour walk-off.

"Our rage and frustration are a result of a variety of problems, such as the lack of funding and resources that we need to accomplish our jobs effectively."

Health and safety was the main issue, he said.

"The lack of support for mental health has impacted loads of firefighters from past to present.

"This sector needs additional assistance and focus on the issue before we lose another person.

"We're hoping that whānau across Aotearoa understand that these issues are serious and will help in any way possible to find a solution to the problem."

Deputy national commander Brendan Nally said the strike did not prevent Fire and Emergency NZ from responding to incidents.

"I want to reassure people this strike action will not affect most of the country which is served by our volunteer crews who will respond as normal.

"However, we do ask the public in urban areas, primarily served by career firefighters, to remain extra vigilant during this strike hour."

Photo / Michael Craig

Nally said it was "really unfortunate" that the NZPFU was continuing with today's strike despite the opportunity to put it off and receive assistance in resolving industrial discussions.

He said an offer was made to the NZPFU to make a joint application to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitated bargaining - and to withdraw their current strike notices while this went ahead.

"Disappointingly, the NZPFU has not responded to either of our requests. Instead they have issued further strike notices for two more one-hour full work stoppages on Friday, 2 September and Friday, 9 September."

Nally said FENZ has approximately 1280 specialised trucks, all of which are well-maintained and receive routine maintenance.

"We are currently in the process of purchasing four new 32m heavy aerial appliances and are also undertaking a review of our aerial appliance strategy including reviewing the quantity and operational features of the aerial appliances we will need in the future."

Paloma Huege De Serville is a certified firefighter with four years of experience and a desire to help those in need, however, she is concerned about the financial difficulties that firefighters endure.

She says that the psychological impact of frequently attending suicides and CPR cases while receiving little financial support or acknowledgment makes it difficult to argue that their contributions are valued.

Even though it was difficult for every firefighter in the nation to leave their stations for an hour, she says that doing so was the only way they could effectively voice their concerns and demand the assistance the industry needs.

"I love my job but we require help and support to maintain Aotearoa's safety."